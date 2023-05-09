Milan is poised for an unprecedented local derby as two of Europe's historic football giants lock horns in a momentous Champions League semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Two clashes full of color, noise and drama await in one of the continent's football capitals, AC Milan and Inter Milan battling at the San Siro for the chance to take the Italian city's European trophy tally to 22.

Milan and Inter are no longer true giants like the other semifinal contenders, Real Madrid and Manchester City. Still, Wednesday's match will be unbeatable for the atmosphere and played in one of football's most evocative arenas.

"The atmosphere at the stadium is incredible ... Everyone here is a fan, men and women alike. But, in an interview, the pressure is always there," said AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu.

"When you first arrive here, you don't feel all that involved, but after a while, you begin to feel that passion. Finally, you can feel it's a match that can change your season.

"You go back to being a kid scoring a goal in the playground. But, then, you put all that in the Champions League, and I can't imagine what these matches will be like."

Both team's seasons hinge on the result of the all-Italian tie, with qualification for next year's competition far from specific thanks to disappointing league campaigns which left last season's main Serie A title challengers miles behind newly-crowned champions Napoli.

Inter, though, came into the match in blistering form and, with a previously misfiring attack, suddenly banging in the goals left and right.

Simone Inzaghi's side has won five on the bounce, scoring 14 times in that run. Of those goals, ten have been achieved by the forwards, with Romelu Lukaku suddenly finding some form towards the end of a largely dismal return on loan from Chelsea.

Since the start of April, Lukaku has scored five times and set up four more in all competitions, and his well-taken goal in Saturday's 2-0 win at Roma was the latest sign the Belgium striker might be returning to his best.

Electricity

Lukaku wants to stay at Inter, but there is little chance that his loan will be extended beyond the end of a season which could end with them crowned European champions or not even in the competition.

"The most important thing is Inter. All I can focus on is helping the team," said Lukaku.

Strike partner Lautaro Martinez has netted six times in as many appearances and set up three after breaking a worrying eight-match scoring drought. Even Edin Dzeko is back in the goals after not scoring since January.

Meanwhile, Milan are sweating on the fitness of Rafael Leao, who has shown how important he is to Stefano Pioli's attack in recent weeks but picked up a thigh injury in the weekend's win over Lazio.

Of the eight matches this season in which Leao has either missed through injury or not started, Milan have won only one.

The Portugal winger has started every one of Milan's 10 continental matches and was crucial to their getting past newly-crowned Italian champions Napoli in the last eight.

Leao played the crucial pass for Milan's goals in the tie, and his burst downfield for Olivier Giroud's decisive tap-in in Naples exemplified the difference he brings to the team when he's in the mood.

Without him, Milan's chances against an in-form Inter will diminish as the left flank, with Theo Hernandez, is an integral part of how the team attacks.

"We need to enjoy everything that will surround us until the minute before kick-off, then we need to unload everything we have," said Pioli at the weekend.

"Inter are in great form right now, and they're a great team. I don't think we're favorites, but it doesn't matter; we're in good shape."

"We're in a Champions League semifinal; for almost all of us, it's the first time. We need to feel the electricity, the excitement of the occasion."