Inter Miami's Lionel Messi added yet another accolade to his legendary career on Thursday, becoming the inaugural recipient of the MARCA America Award, presented by the Spain-based media outlet.

The award honors Messi's storied journey, one highlighted by a record-breaking 46 trophies across club and country, and more than 56 individual honors.

"It has been quite the journey,” the Argentine superstar said in Spanish during a moderated question-and-answer session at DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami's home field. "We have experienced so many beautiful things but also complicated moments. In 20 years, not everything is beautiful. You cannot win all the time."

For Messi, no title shines brighter than the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, which helped cement his legacy among the sport’s greatest players.

However, the 37-year-old has won plenty and still feels the drive to continue adding titles.

Like his success with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has already helped Inter Miami win hardware since joining the MLS club in July 2023.

Although limited to 18 MLS matches this season due to an ankle injury and national team commitments, Messi has recorded 17 goals and 15 assists, helping lead Miami to the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Miami will have home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup playoffs, which begin next week.

"I was able to achieve the biggest prize, which is the World Cup,” said Messi, who had three goals and two assists in Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. "It’s the trophy all of us dream of when we start playing, and I managed to fulfill that dream. We won many titles in Barcelona, Paris. Now we are here with the objective of fighting hard for another title.”

Messi's contract with Inter Miami runs through next season. After his recent standout performance on Tuesday, he may remain energized for his commitments with Argentina through the next World Cup cycle.

"I still have a deep love for this sport, and I will continue to aspire to win more titles,” Messi said. "At this level, you have to enjoy things day by day.”

Inter Miami has one regular-season match left, at home on Saturday against New England. If Miami wins, it would set the MLS single-season points record with 72, surpassing New England's 2021 mark.