The Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi, who currently captains Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, has been at the center of swirling rumors concerning a possible return to Barcelona and even a venture into the Saudi Pro League.

However, amid all this conjecture, renowned Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has shed some light on Messi's immediate plans.

As Inter Miami's season winds down, it appears the 36-year-old maestro has no intention of joining another team on loan, putting to rest some of the rumors that have been circulating.

Inter Miami's playoff hopes were dashed following a frustrating 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, culminating a challenging season, to say the least.

With their campaign ending on Oct. 21, Messi's playing time in the MLS has been notably limited due to injury, with just 72 minutes of action since early September.

Beyond his club commitments, Messi's calendar remains quite packed.

Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil are slated for Nov. 17 and 22, and it is expected that Messi will be gearing up for these crucial matches after taking a well-deserved one-month holiday.

Guillem Balague firmly dismisses the notion of a short-term move to other leagues, stating, "Messi will have around one month of holiday, like other footballers. So forget any move to Saudi Arabia or something similar."

This declaration seems to put to rest any immediate plans of a transfer to different pastures.

Messi's journey in the MLS is set to continue, with pre-season preparations in Miami in the run-up to the new season, which kicks off in February.

His arrival at Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain back in July brought a wave of excitement to American football, and Messi quickly made his mark by guiding the club to their first Leagues Cup triumph in August, although they fell short in the U.S. Open Cup.

Despite his unquestionable talent and reputation as a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi's goal tally for Inter Miami in the MLS has been somewhat modest, with just one goal in his five appearances.

Nonetheless, rumors continue to swirl about a potential return to Barcelona, a club he left in 2021 after a remarkable 21-year tenure.

When questioned about these speculations following the FC Cincinnati defeat, Inter Miami manager Tata Martino appeared surprised, stating, "That's surprising. I know nothing about that. If you're telling me that he will visit Barcelona on vacation, yes, it's probable, but I don't have any information on the other part."