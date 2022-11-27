Iran and coach Carlos Queiroz on Sunday pulled no punches back when they called for Jurgen Klinsmann's resignation from a FIFA panel of experts after the former Germany striker did not shy away when he criticized Iran of gamesmanship in their World Cup victory against struggling Wales.

Klinsmann, a member of FIFA's seven-member technical study group that is analyzing the World Cup in Qatar, took aim at Iran's antics following their 2-0 Group B win against Wales on Friday.

The former U.S. coach said a series of niggling fouls and the conduct of the Iranian coaching staff during the game was part of a deliberate strategy to make opponents "lose their focus."

"This is not by coincidence. This is all purposely. This is part of their culture, that's how they play it," Klinsmann said while working as a studio analyst for the BBC.

"They work the referee – you saw the bench always jumping off and working the linesman and the fourth referee on the sideline.

"Constantly in their ears, constantly in your face on the field ... this is their culture.

"They make you lose their focus, make you lose your concentration and what's really important to you."

Klinsmann's remarks drew a furious response from Iran's football federation and Queiroz, who branded the German World Cup winner's remarks a "disgrace to football."

"Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority," Queiroz wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

"No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran culture, Iran national team, and my players are a disgrace to football."

"Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course," the veteran former Portugal coach added.

Queiroz invited Klinsmann to visit the Iranian camp at the World Cup to "listen to how much they love and respect football" despite the "outrageous" criticism.

However, he said Klinsmann would only be welcome if he stepped down from his FIFA role.

"We just want to follow with full attention to what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group," he wrote.

"Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp."

Iran's federation meanwhile drew attention to Klinsmann's reputation for "famous dramatic dives" during his career, as well as Germany's involvement in the infamous 1982 World Cup clash with Austria known as the "Disgrace of Gijon," when both sides appeared to agree on a mutually beneficial result that eliminated Algeria.

"Iran Football Federation already asked for FIFA's immediate clarification on this matter, demanding Mr. Klinsmann's apologies and the resignation of his duties as FIFA Technical Study Group member," the Iran Football Federation said.

Iran face the U.S. in a politically charged final Group B game on Tuesday, where a win would put them through to the last 16.