Iran’s sports minister said FIFA has assured Tehran that the national football team will receive visas to participate in the 2026 World Cup in the United States despite ongoing regional tensions and the war in the Middle East.

Iran's participation in the global spectacle has been in question for months because it is being co-hosted by the U.S., which, along with Israel, began bombing Iran on Feb. 28, sparking a wider regional war.

"The FIFA president promised us that all our players would receive visas. There is no reason why our players should not receive visas," said Minister Ahmad Donyamali, quoted by local news agency ISNA.

"I hope that all the conditions will be met so that the national team can participate in the tournament in a calm and orderly manner."

The Iranian squad will now be based in Tijuana on the Mexican border with the United States during the tournament, according to the country's football federation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country will allow Iran to be based there to avoid U.S. visa restrictions.

Sports minister Donyamali said the World Cup hosts had an obligation to provide visas to all participating countries, including for players and backroom staff.

"In Mexico, the Iranian national team is expected to obtain multiple-entry visas issued by the United States," he said.

At the global football body's congress in Vancouver last month, president Gianni Infantino said Iran would play their World Cup games in the U.S. as scheduled.

The Iran team are currently preparing in Antalya, southern Türkiye, and some of the squad went to the U.S. embassy in Ankara on Thursday to submit visa applications for the World Cup.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, kicks off on June 11.

Iran have been drawn in Group G and will play their first two matches in Los Angeles.

They open their campaign against New Zealand on June 15 and will then face Belgium on June 21 before rounding off their group games against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.