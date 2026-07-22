Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola acknowledged Tuesday that the Premier League champions still have work to do in the transfer market after key departures and a growing injury list exposed areas that need strengthening.

The Reds have added Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz this summer, but the departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, coupled with injuries to Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, have left the squad short in several positions.

"It is difficult to say a number (of players needed) when the market is open, and you have to always be open to new options to improve the squad," the Spaniard told reporters in Chicago.

"There are obvious situations where we know we need to sign players. A winger, for example. We definitely need to sign a winger.

"But there are other situations where we will have to analyze what the market gives us, what the cost is and how we also assess the players we have. We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust, but it is still not the ideal situation."

The departures of Salah, Konate and Robertson have also left Liverpool short on experience.

Goalkeeper Alisson is another veteran whose future at Anfield remains uncertain, but Iraola said he was keen to keep the Brazil international.

"I think he's someone who will definitely help us in this process of adapting the new signings, the new players and the young players," he said.

"We need leaders like Virgil (van Dijk), Alisson and Joe Gomez, players who have been here for a long time. And I'm sure we will have that help."

Liverpool begin their preseason schedule against Sunderland in Nashville on Saturday before facing Wrexham, Leeds United, AS Monaco and Como.

They open their Premier League season away to Newcastle on Aug. 23.