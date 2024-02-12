Ivory Coast's journey to success in the Africa Cup of Nations was a tale of seizing second chances.

But for winning coach Emerse Fae, the prevailing emotion after their comeback victory against Nigeria in Sunday's final was relief.

The host nation orchestrated a fairytale turnaround, narrowly avoiding early elimination and rallying from a goal down in three out of four knockout matches. Their triumph culminated in a 2-1 victory in Sunday's final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Fae began the tournament as an assistant to Jean-Louis Gasset but assumed control when the veteran French coach was dismissed after barely advancing past the initial phase as the last fortunate qualifier.

"It's difficult for me to realize all this right now," Fae said after the final, in which the Ivorians were down at halftime but fought back to score twice in the last half-hour to secure victory.

Ivory Coast's French coach Emerse Fae gestures ahead of the AFCON 2023 final football match against Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Feb. 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"When I think about all we went through, the hard times when we were almost out, and the matches where we came back in the last minutes, we have created some miracles. But it is also because we kept fighting until the last minute when the odds were against us," he said. "We feel relief firstly after all the difficulties. We were close to humiliation, but when we had a second chance, we were determined not to waste it."

The Ivorians always believed they were capable of fighting back in the final, he added.

"At halftime in the change room we just talked with the players about keeping fighting and putting pressure on Nigeria," he said. "We had started the game well and had good control, setting up opportunities but we lost focus and Nigeria scored against the run of play. But we always believe we could come back because Nigeria looked exhausted."

Fae, 40, also took time to hail Gasset's input, even if the coach went back to France after their 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea in the group stage, which was the worst defeat ever suffered by a Cup of Nations host.

"He should also be associated with this win," Fae said.

The Ivorians are the first hosts to win the Cup of Nations in the last eight editions since Egypt's home success in 2006.