Brazilian football star Dani Alves was at the center of controversy after a court ruling last week sentenced him to four years and six months in prison.

As reported by Marca, the former Barcelona right-back was stripped of his place among the club's legends on their official website following a sexual assault incident in December 2022.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Alves was arrested by Catalan police and remanded in custody without bail on charges of sexual assault.

The alleged assault occurred at a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30, 2022.

Known affectionately as "Tarantula" in his native Brazil, Alves spent a significant portion of last year behind bars until the Catalan court's verdict last week.

The court's decision was based on compelling evidence, including testimony from the victim and other supporting materials.

In addition to the prison term, Alves was ordered to serve five years of probation and barred from contacting the victim for nine years and six months. He was also directed to pay 150,000 euros in compensation and cover the legal costs.

The move to remove Alves from Barcelona's list of legends sparked widespread speculation and media attention.

However, after facing public backlash, Barcelona reversed their decision and reinstated Alves on the website.

While the club did not issue an official statement explaining the reversal, it is believed to be a response to Alves' conviction.