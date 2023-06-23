As the anticipation builds for the unveiling of the 2024 torch relay route in Paris, it's only fitting to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on some of the most captivating moments in the history of this iconic event.

Since its inception ahead of the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the Olympic torch has ventured to extraordinary locations, but not without its fair share of mishaps and unexpected surprises.

Flaming underpants

The year was 1956, and the city of Melbourne was abuzz with excitement as the torch relay approached.

Enter Barry Larkin, an audacious Australian student who decided to make his mark on Olympic history.

Larkin's ingenious stunt involved a homemade torch adorned with a peculiar yet unforgettable sight – a pair of burning underpants perched atop a wooden chair leg, concealed within a metal pudding container.

Undeterred by the unconventional choice, Larkin successfully navigated the stairs of Sydney's Town Hall, captivating tens of thousands of spectators.

Despite his self-arranged fake motorcycle escort, law enforcement swiftly caught up with him, bringing an end to his fiery escapade.

Runaway jaguar

In 2016, as the torch journeyed through the lush Amazon region of northern Brazil to prepare for the Rio Games, an unexpected encounter with nature added a wild twist to the relay.

A 17-year-old jaguar named Juma was paraded, albeit in chains, for an awe-inspiring photo opportunity.

An athlete holds the Olympic Torch by a jaguar – symbol of Amazonia – during a ceremony, Manaus, Brazil, June 20, 2016. (AFP Photo)

However, fate had other plans as Juma managed to break free from its captors, eluding tranquilizer darts aimed to calm its spirit.

Amid the chaos, the animal's behavior turned increasingly unpredictable, posing a threat to a vet.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, soldiers were forced to intervene, ultimately taking the life of this symbolic creature of the Amazon.

Cauldron calamity

The culmination of the torch relay, the iconic lighting of the Olympic cauldron, has witnessed its fair share of captivating moments throughout history.

From Muhammad Ali's poignant trembles due to Parkinson's disease to an archer's blazing arrow in Barcelona, these instants remain etched in our collective memory.

However, perfection isn't always guaranteed.

Seoul 1988 delivered a grisly blunder as doves released earlier during the opening ceremony inadvertently landed on the cauldron.

As the flame was ignited, a horrific spectacle unfolded, with several birds meeting a fiery fate before the eyes of stunned onlookers.

Heated Protests

Beyond its celebratory spirit, the torch relay has often become a platform for passionate protests.

Beijing 2008 stands out as a significant turning point when demonstrators seized the opportunity to voice their concerns over China's Tibet policy.

Sparking controversy from the moment the flame was kindled in ancient Olympia, these protests persisted throughout the relay, leaving an indelible mark on its journey through cities like London, Paris, and San Francisco.

Notably, even in Japan, monks at an ancient Buddhist temple withdrew their participation in a torch ceremony to express solidarity with the Chinese crackdown in Tibet.

No cheering, please

The long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally unfolded in 2021, but not without unprecedented challenges.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, overseas fans were disallowed from attending the Games, setting a somber tone for the entire event.

The torch relay itself reflected this subdued atmosphere, with public sections of the journey canceled in regions grappling with a surge in virus cases.

Even in areas where masked spectators were permitted to gather, strict instructions were issued to not shout or cheer, mindful of potential virus transmission through saliva.

Against this backdrop, the honor of lighting the cauldron in the hauntingly empty Tokyo stadium fell upon tennis sensation Naomi Osaka.