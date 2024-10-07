Juventus and their French star Paul Pogba are poised to part ways following a significant shift in the midfielder's doping ban, now reduced from four years to 18 months.

The former Manchester United star has been sidelined for over a year after testing positive for non-endogenous testosterone during the opening match of the 2023-24 Serie A season.

Pogba initially faced a daunting four-year suspension imposed by Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal, which would have barred him from play until 2027.

However, an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport led to the reduction of his ban, allowing him to return to the field by March 2025.

He may even resume training as early as January, either at Juventus or with a new club.

Though Pogba’s contract with the Bianconeri extends until summer 2026, discussions are set to begin on a mutual termination of his deal.

Reports indicate that Pogba and Juventus have opted to go their separate ways following the doping saga.

Initially, the club planned to terminate his contract had the longer suspension been upheld, but they chose to retain him while reducing his wages to around 1,700 pounds ($2,278) per month.

Following the CAS ruling, Pogba expressed relief and excitement about returning to football. "Finally, the nightmare is over," he stated, emphasizing that he never intentionally violated anti-doping regulations. He attributed the positive test to a DHEA supplement prescribed by a doctor, which he claimed does not enhance performance for male athletes.

"This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold," Pogba added, expressing gratitude to the judges who reviewed his case.

Since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United in 2022, Pogba has struggled with injuries, making just 12 appearances. His imminent departure from Juventus marks a second exit from the club, raising questions about his next move.

While speculation abounds regarding potential destinations, the 31-year-old may be looking for a "fresh start."

Options could include a Ligue 1 club, a Bundesliga side, teams in La Liga, the Saudi Pro League, or even the MLS.

Despite Manchester City's reported interest as a potential Rodri replacement, Pogba's history with Manchester United complicates that possibility.