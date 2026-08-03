Juventus bolstered its squad Sunday by signing Bosnian teen prospect Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract and bringing back French forward Randal Kolo Muani for a second stint.

The 18-year-old Alajbegovic played in all four of Bosnia and Herzegovina's matches at this summer's World Cup, after a breakout season with Red Bull Salzburg.

Leverkusen activated a buy-back clause in the deal with Salzburg before agreeing to sell the winger to Juventus for 30 million euros ($34.6 million).

Juventus also completed a permanent move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kolo Muani, who had a successful loan spell in Turin during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

However, he struggled to make an impact at Tottenham last term, scoring just five goals in 41 appearances as the club narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Kolo Muani returns to Juventus on a five-year contract for an initial fee of 38 million euros. The amount could rise to 50 million based on bonuses.

Kolo Muani joined European champions PSG in 2023 for a reported 75 million euros but failed to justify the price tag, with a return of 11 goals in 54 games.