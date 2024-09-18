Juventus' 19-year-old Turkish wunderkind Kenan Yıldız became the Turin-based club's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League Tuesday when he scored the first goal of the revamped Champions League. And what a goal it was.

Yıldız dribbled into the left side of the box and curled in a long shot off the far, top corner of the goal frame to become Juventus’ youngest scorer in his first match in Europe’s top club competition.

At 19 years and 136 days, Yıldız broke the club record that Italian great Alessandro Del Piero established when he scored at 20 years and 308 days against Borussia Dortmund in September 1995.

With a goal reminiscent of the way Del Piero used to score, it seemed fitting that the Turkish winger was wearing the same No. 10 that Del Piero wore for Juventus.

Yıldız's goal came 21 minutes into Juve's game against PSV Eindhoven which they eventually won 3-1.