Fenerbahçe’s bold January gamble to lure N’Golo Kante back to European football fell apart at the final hurdle, the club confirmed Tuesday, ending days of mounting anticipation around what would have been one of the Turkish Süper Lig’s most eye-catching midseason moves.

The Istanbul club said the proposed transfer of the 34-year-old French midfielder from Saudi side Al-Ittihad was cancelled due to administrative failures beyond Fenerbahçe’s control, despite agreements being reached and medical procedures completed.

Kante, a World Cup winner with France and a cornerstone of Chelsea’s title-winning teams, had emerged as Fenerbahçe’s top midfield target as the club sought experience and balance during the January 2026 window.

With his contract at Al-Ittihad running through June 2026, the move was framed as a rare chance to bring elite pedigree back into the Süper Lig.

Negotiations accelerated in late January. Fenerbahçe executives traveled to Saudi Arabia, personal terms were agreed and Kante was reportedly prepared to accept a steep pay cut to return to Europe, an indication of his desire to remain visible for future national-team considerations.

The deal structure hinged on a swap that would have sent Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri to Al-Ittihad, alongside a cash payment believed to be in the 4 million ($4.7 million) range.

By all indications, the final steps were procedural. That, according to Fenerbahçe, is precisely where the process unraveled.

In a detailed statement, the club said it had uploaded all required documents correctly and on time into FIFA’s Transfer Matching System, secured medical clearance and completed its share of the registration process.

The transfer stalled, Fenerbahçe said, when Al-Ittihad entered incorrect information into the system and failed to correct it before the deadline.

Fenerbahçe added that it sought deadline extensions and held discussions with FIFA in an attempt to salvage the move, but received no resolution or justification from the opposing club.

With time expiring, both Kante’s arrival and En-Nesyri’s departure were voided.

The collapse stunned supporters, especially after club officials had publicly hinted that an announcement was imminent.

En-Nesyri had even appeared to say farewell to teammates after a recent cup appearance, underlining how close the deal came to completion.

While Fenerbahçe did reinforce the squad elsewhere during the window, missing out on Kante deprived the club of a proven, high-profile anchor at a crucial point in the season.

Kante, meanwhile, remains with Al-Ittihad, his European return postponed by a reminder that in modern football, elite transfers can still hinge on clerical precision as much as ambition.

Fenerbahçe said it will continue pursuing its sporting objectives with the same resolve, even as one of the window’s most dramatic pursuits ends not on the pitch, but in the paperwork.