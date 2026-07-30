Fenerbahçe secured progression to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, but the performances over two legs against Gornik Zabrze have drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns about whether the team are prepared for a much tougher test against Austrian champion Sturm Graz.

Although the Turkish club advanced 2-1 on aggregate, the manner of the qualification left many questioning both the team's overall level and its readiness for European competition.

Against an opponent with significantly fewer financial resources, Fenerbahçe were repeatedly troubled by Gornik's aggressive pressing, quick transitions and attacks down the flanks, exposing weaknesses in defensive organization and physical conditioning.

Struggling Kerem

One of the biggest concerns centered on the attack.

Fenerbahçe scored just two goals across 180 minutes, with one coming from a penalty and the other from a free kick, highlighting the team's inability to consistently create and finish chances from open play.

The lack of creativity and cutting edge was viewed as particularly worrying given the quality and experience available in the squad.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu endured one of the most difficult performances of the tie.

He repeatedly surrendered possession across both matches and missed a crucial one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper before Gornik equalized moments later on the counterattack.

His struggles fueled concerns that he has lost some of the confidence, explosiveness and decisiveness that previously made him one of Türkiye's most dangerous attacking players.

The team's attacking unit as a whole also came under scrutiny.

Unfruitful reputation

Despite featuring several established international players, Fenerbahçe failed to consistently threaten a side widely considered inferior on paper.

Questions were raised about whether certain players should continue to start based on reputation rather than current form, with several key figures appearing short of match fitness and lacking the physical intensity required for European qualifiers.

The tactical approach also attracted criticism.

Observers argued that Fenerbahçe looked too predictable in possession and failed to adapt to Gornik's pressing game.

There were concerns that the team relied too heavily on ideas that had previously brought domestic success instead of adjusting to the higher tempo and physical demands of continental competition.

The team's overall identity was another point of discussion. Despite considerable investment in experienced players, Fenerbahçe often appeared disjointed, with defenders shouldering much of the workload while goalkeeper Mert Günok was forced into several crucial saves to protect the aggregate lead. Rather than controlling the tie, the visitors spent long periods reacting to Gornik's pressure.

Defensively, Fenerbahçe were repeatedly exposed during transitions and struggled to cope whenever Gornik increased the tempo.

The lack of cohesion between players at different stages of preseason preparation was evident, while the team's pressing and recovery runs lacked consistency. Several observers felt stronger opponents would have punished the defensive lapses that Günok repeatedly rescued the side from.

The decision to leave underperforming players on the pitch for extended periods also drew criticism, with some questioning whether changes should have come earlier as Fenerbahçe struggled to establish control of the match.

While there was recognition that these were Fenerbahçe's first competitive fixtures of the season and that improvements are expected as fitness levels increase, the overall consensus was that qualification alone could not mask the shortcomings displayed over the two legs.

With Sturm Graz awaiting in the third qualifying round, there is broad agreement that Fenerbahçe must significantly improve their attacking cohesion, defensive organization, tactical flexibility and physical intensity if they are to remain in contention for a place in the Champions League league phase.