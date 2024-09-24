Taylor Swift fans have come to the defense of Travis Kelce after an NFL analyst criticized the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end for a lackluster performance at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Kelce, aiming for his fourth Super Bowl title, struggled during the Chiefs' narrow 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, finishing with just four catches for a mere 30 yards at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite the win, Kelce's contributions were minimal, and he was noticeably frustrated on the sidelines. NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison weighed in, suggesting that the 34-year-old may be distracted by "other commitments," a reference to his high-profile relationship with Swift and his various media endeavors.

"He's doing a lot of different things," Harrison said. "When you're in that situation, you've got to forget about everything else and focus 100% on football. That's the main responsibility."

Harrison went on to praise Falcons safety Jesse Bates for effectively limiting Kelce's impact, claiming he no longer possesses the same speed.

The backlash from Swifties was swift and fierce. Fans rallied online, rejecting the notion that Kelce's off-field commitments were affecting his performance.

One user asserted, "This is such a BS talking point. If you actually paid attention to Trav, he's 150% locked in on football. Outside of the podcast he films on his off day, we do not see him. All of the ‘stuff' you see him involved with was done during the offseason. I'm tired."

Another fan chimed in, "He doesn't have the same speed? Yet he's getting open every play and successfully blocking. I'm done." A third added, "And they start blaming his offseason stuff again; no one talks about how Mahomes doesn't give him the ball when he's open."

While some speculate that age may be catching up with Kelce, even quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that the team needs to better involve players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to relieve some pressure on their star tight end.