NFL's Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, fresh off hosting the second annual "Kelce Jam" concert festival in Kansas City, could not keep Taylor Swift off his mind despite the star-studded lineup featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Even during the electrifying weekend at the Azura Amphitheater, the Chiefs star's thoughts were with his partner, who is back on her globe-spanning "Eras Tour."

According to Marca, in a recent interview at Kelce Jam, the 34-year-old Kelce, who just returned from a quick vacation in Italy with Swift, opened up about her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

He confirmed fan theories surrounding one of its most-discussed tracks, revealing to People magazine that his favorite song is "So High School," which is on the special "Anthology" edition of the album, not the standard physical release.

Taylor Swift's fandom, Swifties, went wild when Kelce declared "So High School" his top pick, hinting he "might be a little biased."

The line "You know how to ball/I know Aristotle" has fueled speculation that the song is about Kelce's relationship with Swift, which became public last fall and has only grown since.

As for Kelce Jam, the three-time Super Bowl champion was "fired up" before the event, which went off without a hitch, cementing his status as a local icon in Kansas City.

Sponsored by Jim Beam, the festival showcased local restaurants and strengthened Kelce's ties to the community.

This mirrors the efforts of his teammate Patrick Mahomes, who has invested in Kansas City's sports teams and launched a new line of iced coffee drinks.