Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is gearing up for Super Bowl 59 with a unique twist – he will be playing in front of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday, where Trump will make history as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

"It's a great honor, no matter who the president is," Kelce said Wednesday. "I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, and having the president there – it’s the best country in the world, so it'd be pretty cool."

Kelce, whose girlfriend is music sensation Taylor Swift, will take the field as the Chiefs aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl win, a feat that would make history.

Swift, a vocal critic of Trump and a supporter of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris during Trump’s re-election, will also be at the game, making for an interesting dynamic in the Superdome.

The atmosphere will be heightened with reinforced security, following the tragic terror attack on Bourbon Street last New Year’s that claimed 14 lives.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also expressed his excitement about playing in front of the president.

"It’s always cool to play in front of a sitting president, someone who holds the top position in our country," Mahomes said. "It’s cool to hear that he respects the game that I play."

This year marks the Chiefs’ fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years, and they’ve claimed three championships. As for Trump, he’s keeping his pick close to the chest, teasing that one quarterback stands out. “I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump remarked earlier this week.

For offensive lineman Trey Smith, who has two Super Bowl rings, the stakes are clear: “It’s one of the greatest sporting events, not only in America but the world. There will be even more eyes on us, but it’ll be a really cool and unique experience at the same time.”