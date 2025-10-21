Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says a return to Anfield is “theoretically possible,” but insists he has full faith that current boss Arne Slot will steer the club through its current rough spell.

Klopp, who stepped down at the end of the 2023-24 season after a glittering nine-year reign that delivered nearly every major trophy – including the Premier League and Champions League – left an enduring legacy on Merseyside.

The 58-year-old German was succeeded by Slot, who made history as the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League, continuing Liverpool’s proud tradition of success under new leadership.

“I said I will never coach a different team in England, so that means if I go back, then it’s Liverpool. So yeah, theoretically, it’s possible,” Klopp said Monday on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

However, he said he is content in his current role as head of global football for Red Bull.

“I love what I do now. I don’t miss coaching. I do coach, but it’s just different – it’s not players,” Klopp said.

“I don’t miss standing in the rain for two and a half or three hours. I also don’t miss going to press conferences three times a week ... I don’t miss being in the dressing room.

“I’m 58. From your perspective that might be old, but from other perspectives, it’s not that old. That means I could make a decision in a few years. I don’t know.”

Liverpool have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time since November 2014, following Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Manchester United, but Klopp expressed confidence that Slot will turn things around with players such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike at his disposal.

“Wirtz – you all will eat your words if you use the wrong words. He’s an incredible talent,” Klopp said. “Ekitike, incredible player. Just the offensive players ... it’s a really, really good squad.

“So you don’t have to worry about Liverpool. They will be fine.”