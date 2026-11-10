Vincent Kompany has returned to Bayern Munich's training-ground offices as he gradually resumes work following his hospitalisation last month, offering an encouraging sign of progress in his recovery.

The 40-year-old Belgian coach returned to the club's Saebener Strasse headquarters on Tuesday during the international break.

His return marks a cautious first step toward resuming his responsibilities, although he is not yet expected to return immediately to full training duties or the touchline.

Kompany had been absent since collapsing on Oct. 23 while watching Bayern's U23 team train at the club's facilities. He had been battling a viral infection in the days leading up to the incident, which had already forced him to miss several first-team training sessions and media commitments.

Despite his illness, he remained in charge for Bayern's Champions League meeting with Arsenal on Oct. 21, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Following his collapse, Kompany was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Bayern officials subsequently confirmed that his condition was stable, and he was discharged around Oct. 28 to continue his recovery at home with medication and rest.

The club has maintained a cautious approach throughout his absence, repeatedly stressing that his health would take priority over any attempt to accelerate his return.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl has emphasised that the recovery process would take weeks rather than days, while acknowledging the need to protect Kompany from his demanding working habits. The Belgian is known for his intense involvement in the club's daily operations, often spending up to 12 hours a day at the training ground.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness also addressed the situation on Nov. 8, suggesting that Kompany could return to the dugout approximately two to three weeks after the international break. However, any decision will depend on medical assessments and clearance from his doctors.

In his absence, assistant coach Aaron Danks has taken charge of the first team, working alongside the existing coaching staff, including Rene Maric and Floribert N'Galula.

Danks, who previously worked with Kompany during their time at Burnley, has helped maintain continuity as Bayern navigate a demanding run of fixtures across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League. The team has produced encouraging results during the period, including a composed victory over Atletico Madrid.

According to TZ Munchen journalist Philipp Kessler, whose report was subsequently shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kompany's return to the club's offices represents a gradual resumption of his involvement in team affairs.

His presence at Saebener Strasse does not necessarily indicate an immediate return to full training or matchday responsibilities. Instead, it allows him to begin reconnecting with the club's daily operations while continuing to follow medical advice.

Bayern's next competitive fixture is a Bundesliga home meeting with 1. FC Koln on Nov. 20. The match had previously emerged as a possible target for Kompany's return to the touchline, although the club has made no commitment to that timeline.

Kompany's absence has also drawn attention to the demanding working environment he has established since taking charge in 2024, when he succeeded Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian has developed a reputation for meticulous preparation, high training intensity and close involvement in the development of players across the squad. His influence has extended beyond tactics and match preparation, with the club making significant improvements to its training infrastructure to support his methods.

Developments at Saebener Strasse have included upgraded training pitches designed to replicate the playing conditions at the Allianz Arena, alongside an expansion of the professional performance centre by approximately 1,000 square metres, bringing its total area to around 3,500 square metres.

The facilities also feature an analysis room with direct access to the pitches, an addition requested by Kompany to improve communication between coaching staff and players. Coaching facilities and nutrition services have also been expanded, while extensive privacy measures, including higher barriers and automated curtains, have strengthened security around the training complex.

These improvements reflect Bayern's investment in creating an environment that supports Kompany's detailed approach to preparation and tactical work.

Despite the disruption caused by his health problems, Bayern have remained competitive in domestic and European competitions, with Danks and the coaching staff maintaining stability during his absence.

Kompany's return to the club's offices is an encouraging development, but Bayern remain unwilling to compromise on his recovery. His involvement is expected to increase gradually, with any decision on a full return to training and the touchline resting on further medical assessments.