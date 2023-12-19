Meet Soner Köroğlu, a committed player for Ortahisar Municipality in the Amputee Football Süper Lig, contributing to his team's victories and embodying his passion for Trabzonspor.

Living in Trabzon, Köroğlu, at 34, faces a unique challenge – his right leg did not fully develop due to a congenital thigh bone deficiency.

Growing up with crutches and a prosthetic leg, he learned the beautiful game of football playing with pals in schoolyards and the neighborhood streets.

By day, Köroğlu is a computer technician at Ortahisar Municipality, but it is on the field where his heart truly belongs.

Joining the Ortahisar Municipality amputee football team in 2016 marked a turning point, turning his childhood passion into a bona fide career.

A devoted Trabzonspor fan since childhood, Köroğlu proudly wears the iconic number 10 jersey, donning the team's colors as they compete in the Amputee Football Süper Lig.

His dream of wearing the maroon-blue jersey came true, thanks to Trabzonspor's support.

Married and a father of three, Köroğlu reflects on a wonderful childhood and student life, where his disability never kept him from joining in.

Football, played with friends, was where he found growth and camaraderie. Köroğlu's ultimate joy is watching Trabzonspor matches, a fervor he now channels into his performances.

Taking to the field in the maroon-blue jersey brings an indescribable joy for Köroğlu.

"Playing for Trabzonspor was a dream of mine. Thanks to amputee football, that dream came true. Wearing the Trabzonspor jersey, we play official amputee football matches on the green fields next to Trabzonspor Stadium. It's an overwhelming mix of excitement, joy – everything at once," he said.

During their matches, Köroğlu cherishes the occasional visits from Trabzonspor players, a gesture that brings genuine happiness to the amputee team.

"The excitement of competing in the Süper Lig with the original Trabzonspor jersey is truly different," Köroğlu declares. Amputee football, he notes, has added immeasurable value to his life. "We used to play on school grounds, on concrete, in the neighborhood. But now, we have descended onto the green fields we dreamed of, the ones we watched on TV, the ones we viewed from the stadium seats. The excitement of competing in the Süper Lig with the original Trabzonspor jersey is truly different. A person without dreams cannot live. Indeed, a dream has come true," he said.

For Köroğlu, sports have been a lifeline, helping him forget his disability.

Playing for the amputee team in the beloved Trabzonspor jersey has elevated his excitement, zest for life, energy and motivation.

Expressing gratitude to Ortahisar Municipality Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç for their support to people with disabilities, Köroğlu encourages everyone facing similar challenges to engage in sports or social activities.

The team's coach, Faruk Kuduban, emphasizes that football has not only boosted Köroğlu's self-confidence but also made him a role model within the team. "He has become more self-assured both socially and professionally. He is an exemplary personality in the team, contributing significantly to the team's balance. I am personally very happy that Köroğlu is a part of our team," Kuduban remarked.