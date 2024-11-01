La Liga and its clubs are stepping up to support the victims of recent flash floods in Spain, which have claimed at least 205 lives as of Friday.

This weekend, they will promote a fundraising campaign for the Red Cross during match broadcasts and across their social media platforms.

"Spain's professional football community extends its condolences and stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and the missing," La Liga stated on Thursday.

Real Madrid has also committed to collaborating with the Red Cross, announcing a donation of 1 million euros ($1.09 million).

"The Real Madrid Foundation and the Red Cross have launched a fundraising campaign to assist those impacted by the storm. The club has decided to support this initiative with a donation of one million euros to help the many families in dire need of assistance and solidarity," the Spanish champions said in a statement.

After the Spanish FA postponed seven midweek Cup ties and all games scheduled in Valencia's eastern region this weekend, it asked competition organizers to observe a minute of silence before matches that will be played as a tribute to the victims.

Six postponed Copa del Rey games have been rescheduled for next week, leaving Real Sociedad's match against Jove Espanyol in Alicante as the only tie without a new fixture date.

La Liga asked the 10 affected clubs in the top two divisions to submit proposals for new dates before next Tuesday.

Saturday's La Liga match between Valencia and visitors Real Madrid, along with Villarreal's clash with Rayo Vallecano, are among the postponed games, as Valencia made the Mestalla stadium available as a drop-off point for donations of food and essential items.