Joan Laporta has been re-elected president of FC Barcelona after defeating Victor Font in Sunday’s vote, securing another term that will keep him at the helm of the Catalan club until 2031.

The 63-year-old, known for his charismatic leadership, also beat Font in the 2021 election. He will formally return to office in July after stepping down a few weeks ago, a procedural move required during the electoral process.

About 42% of Barcelona’s membership took part in the vote, representing 48,480 ballots. Laporta won comfortably with 68.18% of the vote, while Font collected 29.78%.

“This result makes us very happy and gives us tremendous strength,” Laporta told reporters. “It is so powerful that it almost leaves us speechless.”

“No one will stop us,” he added. “I’m convinced the coming years will bring thrilling moments for our club.”

Laporta said his administration will prioritize completing the redeveloped Camp Nou, now expected to reopen in 2027, a year later than originally planned. He also vowed to continue defending the club against what he described as external pressures and attacks.

“(Club members) have voted for our proposal, which was that all of us together should defend Barca against everything and everyone,” the re-elected president added.

He also thanked coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, who helped the club win a domestic treble last season.

Laporta previously led the club between 2003 and 2010, during what many consider Barcelona’s golden era. Under coach Pep Guardiola, the team won the treble in 2009.

Players voting

Several Barcelona first-team players and Flick went to vote after the team’s 5-2 victory over Sevilla FC earlier in the day, with Laporta joining them at the ballot boxes.

Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, three-time women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and former player and coach Xavi Hernandez were among other club members casting votes.

Voting booths were set up at Camp Nou as well as in other Catalan cities, including Girona, Tarragona and Lleida, and in Andorra.

Laporta was seen celebrating before the votes were counted and later danced with Barca players after their emphatic win at Camp Nou.

The lawyer, who was elected in 2021 after pledging to keep superstar Lionel Messi at the club, ultimately could not prevent the Argentine’s departure. Still, he helped stabilize Barcelona after inheriting a deep financial crisis.

Laporta controversially sold future television rights and parts of the club to raise funds to sign players including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona won La Liga titles in 2023 and 2025 and, with Flick in charge, returned to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season for the first time since 2019.

Laporta also drew criticism in some quarters for joining forces with Florentino Perez of Real Madrid to support the proposed European Super League project, which eventually collapsed. Barcelona finally withdrew from the plan earlier this year.

During Laporta’s first spell as president, he oversaw a celebrated period for Barcelona that included the arrival of Brazilian star Ronaldinho, the emergence of Messi as the club’s greatest player and Champions League triumphs in 2006 and 2009.

Defeated candidate Font said the election process should be modernized to allow members living far from Catalonia to vote without traveling.

“The turnout is the most negative aspect of the day,” Font said. “We would have loved for it to be higher because we believe the club needs to be more participatory, such as allowing voting by mail.

“More participation means more strength.”