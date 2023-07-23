The Women's World Cup keeps producing wonders as Sweden and South Africa clashed in a heart-pounding encounter on Sunday.

With a rollercoaster of emotions at work, the third-ranked Swedes showed their mettle, fighting back from a one-goal deficit to secure a breathtaking 2-1 victory in the final moments of the game.

The stadium in Wellington was soaked not only by the relentless rain but also by the wild cheers of devoted Swedish fans celebrating their team's sensational triumph.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana, eager to make a mark on the world stage, put up a spirited performance, with the tenacious Hildah Magaia scoring an early second-half goal.

Their hopes were high, but an unfortunate match-ending injury to Magaia dampened their spirits.

Undeterred, the valiant South Africans continued to fight fiercely, hoping for an upset in front of an ardent crowd of 18,317.

However, it was the Barcelona sensation Fridolina Rolfo who had other plans.

She leveled the score with a mesmerizing goal, leaving the match balanced on a knife's edge.

With tension reaching its peak, it was Amanda Ilestedt, the Arsenal defender, who emerged as the hero, soaring above the opposition's defense with a dramatic header from close range in the 90th minute.

Her incredible goal secured a hard-earned victory for Sweden and crushed South Africa's dreams of earning their first-ever World Cup point.

The Group G spotlight now shifts to Italy as they gear up to take on Argentina on Monday.

Franco-Jamaican battle

Meanwhile, in Group F, France's hopes of a triumphant start to their Women's World Cup campaign were met with a determined Jamaican side, resulting in a thrilling 0-0 draw at Sydney Football Stadium.

The French, who were semifinalists at the previous European Championship, struggled to unleash their fluent passing game as the Jamaican team relentlessly hassled and harried them.

The Reggae Girlz, earning their first-ever World Cup point after three defeats in their 2019 debut, showcased their fighting spirit, leaving the French team to rethink their strategies.

The game was filled with drama as forward Kadidiatou Diani came close to clinching the winner for France in the 90th minute, but her powerful header rattled the bar and then hit the post, much to the delight of the jubilant Jamaican supporters among the nearly 40,000-strong crowd.

The road ahead won't be easy for France, as they face Brazil in a highly anticipated Group F match in Brisbane on Saturday.

Jamaica's forward Khadija Shaw (R) and France's defender Estelle Cascarino fight for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group F football match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia, July 23, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Jamaica, on the other hand, will take on Panama in Perth later the same day, albeit without their star striker Khadija Shaw, who was sent off in stoppage time.

Semifinalists edge newcomers

Over in Group E, the Netherlands showcased their dominance against newcomers Portugal in Dunedin.

Defender Stefanie van der Gragt set the tone early with a thumping header from a corner, leading the Dutch team to a well-deserved triumph.

Portugal's Diana Silva (L) in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group E at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, July 23, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Despite being debutants, Portugal displayed remarkable resilience and posed a constant threat on the break, keeping the Dutch defense on high alert.

The Netherlands now find themselves on a collision course with the reigning champions, the United States, in a highly anticipated rematch of the previous World Cup final.

The anticipation for this colossal battle is palpable as both teams vie for Group E supremacy and the chance to assert their dominance in the tournament.

Looking ahead, Monday brings more thrilling clashes, with the powerhouse Germany making their entrance against World Cup debutants Morocco.

While Germany remain favorites, their coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, reminds everyone that women's football has never been more fiercely competitive, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Not all teams have had smooth sailing, as co-hosts New Zealand encountered an unexpected hurdle when a fire broke out in their Auckland hotel, prompting a swift evacuation.

Despite the challenges, the resilient New Zealanders are ready to regroup and face the upcoming matches with unwavering determination and passion.