Kylian Mbappe struck deep into injury-time to earn Paris Saint-Germain a deserved 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday after Lionel Messi had a penalty saved.
Substitute Neymar made the goal with a backheel and Mbappe slipped the ball under Thibaut Courtois, who had previously looked in unbeatable form.
The Belgium goalkeeper had made several excellent saves including a brilliant stop low to his left to keep out Messi's penalty just after the hour.
PSG dominated throughout against a Real side who appeared happy to return home to Madrid with a clean sheet knowing that would have them in the driving seat with the away goals rule scrapped.
But they must be much more positive in search of a win in the return on March 9 if they are to end PSG's dream of a first continental crown.
There will be less tension in Manchester that night as City - also seeking a maiden title in the competition - resume against Sporting leading 5-0.
A devastating first half performance brought goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and two from Bernardo Silva, who was then denied a hat-trick by video review early in the second half.
Raheem Sterling did curl home a brilliant fifth and Pep Guardiola's runners-up from last season are all but guaranteed their last eight place already.
Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich and Inter Milan v Liverpool are Wednesday with the remaining first legs next week.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.