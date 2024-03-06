An Italian fan was arrested and fined for making a Hitler salute among a group of about 100 Lazio football supporters who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi Party.

Munich police spokesperson Michael Marienwald stated that an 18-year-old from Italy was issued a four-figure fine after police were called to the Hofbrauhaus beer hall late Monday.

Further action against more individuals is being considered after a large group of Lazio fans was filmed in the beer hall singing about the Blackshirts, the paramilitary wing of Italy’s National Fascist Party.

In a video published by the La Repubblica newspaper, the fans finished the song by chanting "Duce! Duce! Duce!” in reference to former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, an ally of Hitler.

The fans appeared to be giving fascist salutes.

Hitler founded the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, better known as the Nazi Party, with a speech in the same beer hall in 1920.

The Lazio fans were in Munich for their team’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich. Bayern went on to win the second leg of their last-16 tie 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win on aggregate.