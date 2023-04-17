Lazio captain Ciro Immobile endured a car accident Sunday morning in Rome. The Italian footballer was driving with his family when their car collided with a tram, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

After the accident, Immobile was filmed saying that the tram had run a red light but that he was okay except for some pain in his arm.

He and his two daughters were taken to the hospital for a checkup, where it was later revealed that Immobile had suffered a broken rib and a “spinal trauma.” He remained in the hospital for observation.

According to a statement from Lazio, Immobile suffered a compound fracture of the right XI rib and a spinal distortion injury.

The statement also noted that the footballer’s condition is currently good, and he remains under observation in the emergency medicine department at the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic in Rome.

Seven others, including tram passengers, were also taken to the hospital for checks.

As a result of his injuries, Immobile is expected to miss Lazio’s upcoming matches against Torino and Inter Milan.

This is a significant blow for the team. Immobile has been instrumental in their success this season, scoring 10 league goals, including a penalty in Lazio’s 3-0 win at Spezia on Friday.

Lazio are currently second in the Serie A standings and in a solid position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, although they are 14 points behind league leaders Napoli.