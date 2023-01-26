The timeless statement, "kings never die," has never been truer than on Thursday: the third anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as even in his passing, his legacy lives on in our hearts forever.

At the time of the heartbreaking accident, the beloved NBA legend was 41 years old.

The sudden and unexpected passing of the multi-time NBA and Olympic champion sent shock waves throughout the basketball community and the game's passionate fans.

The late legendary ex-USA and Lakers shooting guard, Kobe Bryant tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed on its way to the Mamba Sports Academy – an organization Kobe had founded.

Thanks to his leadership role, confidence and forceful performance on the courts, Bryant is considered one of the basketball greats and is often compared by many to Michael Jordan, another hoops legend.

Born on Aug. 23, 1978, in the eastern city of Philadelphia, Bryant first attracted attention with his performance at Lower Merion High School in the City of Brotherly Love.

Raised partially in Italy after his relatives moved to Europe, Bryant learned to speak Italian fluently and played basketball there.

When Bryant was 13, after his father retired from basketball, he and his family returned to the U.S.

Chosen 13th by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 draft, the Lakers acquired Kobe Bryant in exchange for former Serbian center Vlade Divac, who was a starting player of the Western Conference franchise.

Bryant first put on the Lakers jersey when he was 18 years old and spent his entire 20-year career with the team.

At just 18 years and 158 days old, he was the youngest starter in an NBA game.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star, led the Lakers to win five NBA titles – in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

Nicknaming himself Black Mamba, Bryant ended his distinguished career on April 13, 2016, on a high note, scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz in his last NBA game.

He was 37 years and 234 days old, making him the oldest NBA player to score 60 points in a single game.

A painting by Efrain Orellana of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant on a basketball court, Santa Ana, El Salvador, Jan. 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

Career full of trophies, success

During his illustrious two-decade career, Bryant racked up many individual honors and team trophies with the Lakers and Team USA.

Bryant helped the Lakers secure five NBA titles, was the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008, and then bagged two NBA Finals MVP awards in 2009 and 2010.

He also bagged the NBA All-Star Game MVP award four times, sharing this record-setting honor with only Bob Pettit.

Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 1,346 regular season games during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Bryant also played for his native U.S. and helped Team USA win two Olympic gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Following his death, the NBA honored him by permanently, renaming the NBA All-Star game MVP award the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

NBA's 4th-highest scorer

An inspirational player, Bryant scored 33,643 career points in 1,346 games, making him the No. 4 player in the NBA's all-time top-scoring list.

On Jan. 22, 2006, Bryant made history by scoring 81 points in a game versus the Toronto Raptors, making him the second-highest scorer in an NBA game after Wilt Chamberlain, who racked up 100 points in 1962.

Kobe Bryant Day

Following his retirement in 2016, the City of Los Angeles declared Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day, and it continues to be marked every year to commemorate Bryant.

The city council chose Aug. 24 to refer to the Lakers jerseys he wore in his 20-year career.

After playing with the No. 8 jersey, in 2006, Bryant decided to switch to No. 24.

In 2017, Bryant became the first NBA player to have two different numbers retired by the same team.

The Lakers paid tribute to Bryant by hanging both of his jerseys on the rafters of their home court, Staples Center, later renamed Crypto.com Arena.

Oscar award

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 when he was involved in a film called "Dear Basketball," which was nominated for best animated short.

The film shows Bryant as a child dreaming of becoming a basketball champion and an NBA star.

In 2012 and 2013, Bryant appeared in commercials for Turkish Airlines with Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi.