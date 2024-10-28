In Portugal's Primeira Liga ninth round, Benfica fans watched in awe as Turkish sensation Kerem Aktürkoğlu lit up the Estadio da Luz, scoring a hat-trick in a commanding 5-0 victory over Rio Ave.

The former Galatasaray winger, who joined Benfica this season, has quickly become a standout, with his latest performance propelling him to front-page headlines across Portuguese media.

Aktürkoğlu’s storming start to the season shows no signs of slowing down.

Abola’s headline, “Call in Hat-trickoğlu,” reflected the country’s admiration, highlighting the winger's ability to dazzle defenders and fans alike.

Aktürkoğlu set the tone early, netting his first goal in the 12th minute.

Just four minutes later, he rose above Rio Ave’s defense to head in his second, igniting the crowd.

His push for a third nearly succeeded, but Rio Ave keeper Jakub Miszta’s sharp save at the 18th minute denied him.

With seven matches under his belt, the 26-year-old has tallied eight goals, demonstrating a keen sense of timing and space around the box.

Abola praised his ability to "read the game quickly and strike when near the goal,” showcasing why he's been Benfica’s focal point in the attack.

Aktürkoğlu’s name dominated headlines, with sports daily Record dedicating its front page to his explosive talent, crowning him “Rei” (the King), a title historically tied to the Brazilian icon Pele.

The homage captures how Aktürkoğlu has captivated Portuguese fans and cemented himself as Benfica’s offensive kingpin.

With ten goal contributions in just seven games – including two assists – Aktürkoğlu has rapidly repaid Benfica's investment, proving his worth as a transformative player.

His performances have left little doubt that he’s on track to become one of the league's most influential talents.

Dubbed the “Lethal Turk” by local fans, Aktürkoğlu isn’t alone in his efforts.

With a strong supporting cast around him, he has seamlessly integrated into Benfica’s high-tempo, attacking style, finding himself consistently in prime scoring positions.