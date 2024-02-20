Bayer Leverkusen currently stand as the only undefeated team among Europe's top five leagues, leading the Bundesliga with an unblemished record.

In contrast, Liverpool in the Premier League have suffered two defeats, while Real Madrid in La Liga, Inter in Serie A and PSG in Ligue 1 have each been defeated once.

The unbeaten status of the leaders in Europe's top five football leagues is as follows:

League leaders League Number of defeats Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 0 Real Madrid La Liga 1 Inter Milan Serie A 1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 1 Liverpool English Premier League 2

Pursuing 1st Bundesliga title

Bayer Leverkusen, who have not won a championship since the Bundesliga's inception in the 1890-91 season, are aiming to end Bayern Munich's 11-year reign of dominance and claim the title.

Bayern Munich, the closest pursuer, have won the Bundesliga 33 times.

Under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen have lost only four points in 22 matches, leading the table with an eight-point gap over second-placed Bayern Munich.

The Bayer Leverkusen coach gives instructions during the match against Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena, Heidenheim, Germany, Feb. 17, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

In the previous round, Leverkusen secured a victory while Bayern Munich suffered a defeat.

This result brings Bayer Leverkusen one step closer to ending Bayern Munich's 11-year championship streak.

Bayer Leverkusen currently top the Bundesliga table with 58 points, while Bayern Munich follow with 50 points.

Bavarian decline

Under Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich suffered their third consecutive defeat, this time against Bochum, following losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio.

The string of poor results has raised doubts about Thomas Tuchel's future as Bayern Munich's head coach.

The team has also been plagued by injuries, with newly acquired right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray set to be sidelined for several weeks due to injury.

32-match unbeaten record

Following their victory against Bayern Munich in the 21st round of the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen also joined Bayern Munich in sharing the record for being unbeaten in 32 consecutive matches in all competitions.

With 12 weeks remaining in the season, Bayer Leverkusen, who remain undefeated in 22 matches and have only drawn four times, continue their quest for the championship.

Boniface injured

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old Nigerian forward and top scorer with 10 goals this season, suffered an injury last month and will be sidelined until April.

Following Boniface, Alejandro Grimaldo ranks second with eight goals, and Jeremie Frimpong ranks third with seven goals among Leverkusen's top scorers this season.

