Two years after their heartbreak in Sydney, England have a shot at redemption, but for Spain, Sunday offers a chance to make history.

The 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship final will see reigning European champions England clash with world champions Spain in Basel.

It’s a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which La Roja edged 1-0, and a chance for the Lionesses to reclaim the narrative.

Should England win, they’ll become the first non-German team to successfully defend the European crown since the tournament began in 1984.

It would be their second major title in three years, following their breakthrough triumph at Euro 2022, and would reinforce Sarina Wiegman’s team as a powerhouse in the women’s game.

Spain, meanwhile, are chasing their first European title.

A win would not only complete a historic treble – following their World Cup and Nations League victories – but also make them just the third nation to simultaneously hold both the Euro and World Cup titles, after Norway in 1995 and Germany from 2003 to 2011.

England’s hunger and Spain’s patience

England’s path to the final has been defined by late drama and emerging talent.

Against Italy in the semifinals, the Lionesses needed extra time and a spark from the bench.

Michelle Agyemang, just 19, and Chloe Kelly once again proved invaluable as impact substitutes.

Beth Mead, who replaced the injured Lauren James at halftime, won the decisive penalty that sent England through.

Spain’s semifinal win over Germany came in the 113th minute, courtesy of Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

After being held goalless for more than 90 minutes, Spain found their breakthrough following a pass from Athenea del Castillo, who made an impact off the bench alongside Salma Paralluelo.

The Spaniards managed nearly 67% possession against Germany, but the match exposed their vulnerability when forced to abandon their usual rhythm.

For the first time in the tournament, Spain showed signs of frustration – a psychological crack that England may look to exploit.

Tactical decisions and key absences

Sarina Wiegman now faces several selection dilemmas.

Lauren James is a doubt after an ankle injury forced her off at halftime in the semifinal.

If she fails to recover, Mead is likely to start again.

Chloe Kelly and Agyemang have both made compelling cases for inclusion, though Wiegman is known for sticking with a consistent starting XI.

Esme Morgan was the only change in the semifinal lineup, coming in for Jess Carter in defense.

Leah Williamson returned from injury and played 85 minutes, with her substitution believed to be tactical.

Spain’s lineup, meanwhile, remains relatively settled.

Goalkeeper Cata Coll has returned strongly from illness.

In defense, Maria Mendez replaced the suspended Laia Aleixandri and partnered with captain Irene Paredes with assurance.

Esther Gonzalez, an unused substitute in the 2023 World Cup final, is now among the tournament’s standout performers and leads the Golden Boot race.

Montse Tome, who replaced Jorge Vilda after the World Cup, has largely preserved Spain’s tactical identity.

With Bonmati and Alexia Putellas anchoring midfield, La Roja continue to dominate possession, though their semifinal showed they can be rattled.

Rivalry with new stakes

While Spain triumphed in the last major final between the two sides, England boast the better overall head-to-head record. They’ve won seven of the 14 competitive matches, drawing three. Spain have claimed victory four times – most recently in a 2-1 Nations League win on June 3.

England’s most recent win over Spain came in February at Wembley, the last team to beat them.

That history will matter little once the whistle blows in Basel, but it adds intrigue to a rivalry that continues to grow in intensity and significance.

Seven players who started the 2023 World Cup final returned for England’s semifinal this week. But this is also a “new era” for the Lionesses. In the lead-up to the tournament, they lost key veterans Mary Earps, Fran Kirby, and Millie Bright – all ruled out due to retirement or injury. It’s been a transitional summer, but one that has produced fresh heroes.

Michelle Agyemang is one of them. Having only received her first cap earlier this year, the teenager has become a trusted weapon off the bench. The squad, as a whole, has shown resilience and adaptability, with pressure mounting on a team now expected to deliver.