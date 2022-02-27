Galatasaray defeated Çaykur Rizespor 4-2 in the Turkish Süper Lig on Sunday.

Patrick van Aanholt scored twice to push Galatasaray to a comeback victory over Çaykur Rizespor. Gedson Fernandes produced a stunning free kick to give the visitors the lead in the eighth minute at the NEF stadium in Istanbul. But Galatasaray leveled the match in the 40th minute as Patrick van Aanholt netted with a long-range curler.

In the 49th minute, Çaykur Rizespor took the lead again with a right-footed shot at the edge of the penalty arc from Tyler Boyd.

Ryan Babel came off the bench for the Lions to level the scores with a 70-minute penalty goal. Van Aanhol found the net from close range to make it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

In the 98th minute, Bafetimbi Gomis' stoppage-time goal gave Galatasaray a 4-2 home win. The away side was down to 10 men after Fabricio Santos de Jesus received a red card in the 93rd minute.

Galatasaray increased its points to 35, sitting at 12th place, while Çaykur Rizsepor remains at 19th with 23 points.

Week 27 fixtures & results:

Adana Demirspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Trabzonspor – Yukatel Kayserispor: 3-2

Medipol Başakşehir – VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük: 1-2

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Beşiktaş: 2-3

Altay – Gaziantep FK: 3-2

Giresunspor – Göztepe: 3-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 5-1

Atakas Hatayspor – Öznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 5-2

Galatasaray – Çaykur Rizespor: 4-2

Monday:

Kasimpasa – Fenerbahce