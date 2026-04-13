Two of Europe’s most storied football clubs – Liverpool and Barcelona — find themselves on the brink of UEFA Champions League elimination as they prepare for quarterfinal second legs Tuesday.

Both sides must overcome 2-0 deficits to keep their European dreams alive, with both clubs viewing the competition as a vital opportunity to salvage their respective seasons.

Liverpool enters their home leg against holders Paris Saint-Germain following a disappointing domestic campaign that has seen them fall to fifth in the Premier League and exit both domestic cups.

After being outclassed at the Parc des Princes, the Reds are relying on the historic "Anfield factor" to spark a turnaround.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, a veteran of the club's famous 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in 2019, remains hopeful.

"It's down to us to be in the best shape possible to make a special evening on Tuesday," said Van Dijk.

"We are at home and we have to show belief that we can do it. It needs a special performance but I'm lucky I have been part of special performances so I will try and bring that across for the team." he added.

The match carries significant weight for the future of the club. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have confirmed they will depart at the end of the season and manager Arne Slot’s position remains under scrutiny.

Fans recently expressed their dissatisfaction by chanting for former favorite Xabi Alonso following an FA Cup loss to Manchester City. Slot, however, is focused on using a recent 2-0 victory over Fulham to galvanize the supporters.

"Anfield has shown many times that it can lift the team to another level and we need that again," Slot stated. "Half an hour before the game the players need that support and need to feel it is going to be another special evening."

Barcelona heads to Madrid

In Spain, Barcelona travel to the Metropolitano stadium to face Atletico Madrid. Much of the focus remains on Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan from Manchester United.

The 28-year-old was a "bright spark" in the first leg but failed to convert several chances in the 2-0 defeat.

Rashford’s future at the Camp Nou hangs in the balance, as the club has yet to decide whether to trigger his 30 million euro ($35 million) permanent transfer clause.

With Raphinha sidelined by injury, Rashford has become the primary option on the left flank, and coach Hansi Flick has been pushing the forward to improve his defensive work-rate and pressing.

"This team is always going to create chances, there's so much quality in possession ... today the goal didn't go in, but we can't shy away from the responsibility to take these chances," Rashford told CBS after the first leg. "On another day, on another night, they go in."

Rashford recently found the net in a 4-1 win over Espanyol, boosting his confidence ahead of the clash with Atletico. Despite a controversial unawarded penalty in the first leg involving Atletico defender Marc Pubill, Rashford believes a comeback is possible.

"The mindset and the intent that we had to try to get back into the game is unbelievable, and we're going to have to use this, and we need all of this in the next game in order to come back," Rashford said. "We know what we are capable of when we're playing at our highest level and we can take the game away from anybody."