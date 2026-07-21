Kevin Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve throughout his career as both a player and a manager, earning the admiration of supporters wherever he went.

The former England forward, who died of cancer at 75, blended infectious charisma with fearless passion and a knack for delivering in the biggest moments. Despite his success, he never forgot his roots or lost sight of what football meant to ordinary fans.

"The fans made me," Keegan, affectionately nicknamed "Mighty Mouse" during his time at Liverpool, once said.

"When they started singing my name ... what am I? Five foot seven in Cuban-heeled boots. But because of them, I felt six foot six."

A savior for Newcastle's Toon Army

Known as "King Kev," Keegan was hailed as a savior on Tyneside when he returned to his former club as manager in 1992 to stave off relegation to the third tier and lead the Magpies back to the top flight with the likes of Andy Cole, David Ginola and Peter Beardsley.

Keegan's father, Joe, had been a miner in a South Yorkshire colliery and was a Newcastle supporter.

In the 1995-96 season, Newcastle surged 12 points clear in the title race with their attacking style, only to be caught and overtaken by Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

The pressure took its toll on Keegan, and he displayed his vulnerability and impulsiveness with a finger-jabbing television rant after a 1-0 win over Leeds United that has become one of the Premier League's most memorable moments.

"I would love it if we beat them. Love it."

Manchester United went on to win the title, and Keegan left Newcastle in 1997, telling supporters: "I feel I have taken the club as far as I can."

He returned for a second, brief and unsuccessful spell in 2008.

Appointed England manager in 1999, the former captain's ill-fated reign was a roller coaster that ranged from a feel-good 3-1 win over Poland in his first match at Wembley Stadium to a 1-0 loss to Germany in the final international played at the old Wembley Stadium in October 2000.

Keegan resigned after the match, explaining his decision to the Football Association's acting chief executive, David Davies, in a toilet cubicle beneath the stadium.

"I can't motivate the players. I can't get the extra bit out of these players that I need," he said.

Demonstrably world class as a player

As a player, sporting his trademark 1970s perm hairstyle, Keegan was demonstrably world class, combining natural talent with dedication and relentless hard work.

He began his career as an apprentice at Scunthorpe United after being rejected elsewhere for being too small. Liverpool manager Bill Shankly signed him in 1971, when he was 20.

Keegan scored on his debut and went on to make 323 appearances and score 100 goals for Liverpool over six seasons, winning three league titles, one FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the European Cup in his final game for the club.

His move to Hamburg surprised many, with several bigger European clubs interested, but it proved inspired. Keegan won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and 1979, becoming the only British player to claim the award twice.

He earned 63 caps for England, including 31 as captain.

Keegan returned from Germany to join Southampton in 1980, helping the club finish sixth in the old First Division. He moved to Newcastle in 1982 before retiring in May 1984 at age 33.

He left St. James' Park by helicopter from the center circle, still wearing his black-and-white kit, and moved to Spain to play golf, insisting management was not for him.

Eight years later, he returned as an eloquent and widely admired figure whose passion for the game remained unmistakable.

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer, who watched his idol as a youngster, is among those calling for a statue of Keegan to be erected outside St. James' Park.

"Kevin ranks as one of the biggest modern Newcastle legends we have ever had," Shearer told the Chronicle earlier this year.

"He went so close to winning the league with Newcastle and, as a player, it was unbelievable. For him to come and play at Newcastle and do what he did, he was like the Pied Piper.

"He had hundreds of kids chasing after him, and I was one of those kids trying to get his autograph."