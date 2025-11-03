Liverpool and Real Madrid meet once again in the UEFA Champions League, this time at Anfield on Tuesday night, as two of Europe’s most successful clubs continue their push for qualification in the league-phase stage.

The fixture has become one of the competition’s defining rivalries in recent years, and Tuesday’s match carries significant weight.

Liverpool sit ninth in the league-phase standings with seven points from four matches, while Real Madrid are fifth with a perfect nine points from three games.

The result could determine which side takes a major step toward securing automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

Liverpool’s domestic struggles

Arne Slot’s start to life at Liverpool has been turbulent, marked by inconsistent domestic form and growing injury concerns.

The 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday came as a much-needed lift for the Dutch manager, whose side had managed just one win in their previous eight matches across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah’s milestone 250th goal for the club and Ryan Gravenberch’s deflected strike ended that poor run and provided some relief after weeks of pressure.

Slot’s decision to rotate heavily in the EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace had intensified scrutiny over his management, but his team responded with renewed energy at Villa Park.

Liverpool’s defensive structure, led by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, showed improvement, while Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo brought control in midfield.

However, key absences continue to affect squad depth. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains out with a hamstring injury, alongside Curtis Jones and Alexander Isak, both nursing groin problems.

Long-term absentees Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong also miss out, leaving Slot with limited options.

Despite domestic inconsistencies, Liverpool’s Champions League form has been far more convincing.

The Reds have won 15 consecutive home matches in the competition’s group or league-phase stage, scoring 42 goals and conceding just seven in that span.

Their most recent European outing – a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 22 – underlined their attacking strength, with Cody Gakpo, Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai all on target.

Liverpool’s European record at Anfield remains formidable.

They defeated Real Madrid 2-0 at home last season, ending an eight-game winless streak against the Spanish side that had included seven defeats.

That result also marked a turning point in their continental campaign, one they will hope to replicate under Slot’s management.

Madrid’s dominance

For Real Madrid, the trip to Anfield marks another opportunity to extend their impressive run under Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year.

The former Liverpool midfielder has made a seamless transition into one of football’s most demanding jobs, overseeing 13 wins in 14 matches across all competitions since his appointment in June.

Madrid’s only defeat came in a chaotic 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in late September, but Alonso’s side have since recovered with commanding performances in both La Liga and Europe.

They top the Spanish league table with 25 points from 10 matches and boast the division’s best goal difference.

In Europe, Madrid have been flawless – recording wins over Marseille (2-1), Kairat Almaty (5-0), and Juventus (1-0) – to sit near the summit of the league-phase standings.

Kylian Mbappe has been at the heart of their attacking success, scoring 14 goals in 11 league appearances, while Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior continue to contribute heavily from midfield and the wings.

Madrid’s squad depth has been tested by defensive injuries.

Dani Carvajal is sidelined until next summer with a knee issue, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba remain absent with muscle and calf problems, respectively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid from Liverpool in July, has yet to feature competitively due to a lingering hamstring injury, though he has been included in the traveling squad.

Key context and implications

The encounter is crucial for both sides in the revamped 36-team Champions League format.

The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16, while those placed 9th to 24th must navigate a playoff round.

A win for Liverpool would likely move them into the top eight, while Madrid could strengthen their hold on a direct qualification spot.

Historically, Real Madrid have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning seven of their last ten competitive meetings with Liverpool.

However, Anfield has proved difficult for the Spanish side in recent visits, and Liverpool’s European record at home remains among the strongest in the competition.