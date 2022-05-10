Liverpool continues to nurture hopes of winning the Premier League title as it heads for a crucial tie Tuesday against Aston Villa, helmed by former Reds great Steven Gerrard.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he maintains the belief that his side can beat Manchester City to the title and keep its hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

City extended its lead at the top of the table to three points and also boosted the goal difference to four better than Liverpool's with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle earlier Sunday.

The Reds stumbled a day earlier when they were held 1-1 at home by Tottenham.

However, Klopp shrugged off suggestions that he should now focus on saving his players' energies for facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

"Until it's not reachable anymore, why should we stop believing? That's what we do," said Klopp at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa.

"It is clear that it is not over, whatever happened, because we both have three games to play. And my concern is actually: how can we win our games?

"In an ideal world you win all the games and you are always in a great mood. A lot of times we have to respond on setbacks and that's what we have to do."

City boss Pep Guardiola claimed he felt the whole of England is behind Liverpool's title bid.

Speaking shortly after the win over Newcastle, Guardiola said: "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone."

However, Klopp said he does not get that feeling with the hostile environment his side face on the road.

"I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us," added Klopp. "It is not the feeling I get when we go to other places and play there, it is actually the opposite, but maybe he knows more about that than me."

Liverpool is sure to have a fan in the manager of their next opposition.

Steven Gerrard never lifted a league title as captain at Anfield but is revered as one of the club's greatest ever players and been tipped as a potential successor to Klopp.

Villa secured safety with a 3-1 win at Burnley at the weekend, but Gerrard said he has no divided loyalties when facing his old club.

"My job is to win games for Aston Villa, that will always be the case when I'm representing the club. I want to win, fiercely, and that is no different tomorrow," said Gerrard.

Liverpool was thrashed 7-2 on their last visit to Villa Park in October 2020.

But Gerrard believes he is coming up against the best team in world football right now.

"Liverpool are a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now," he added.

"We're well aware of the size of the challenge, but it's exciting and I'm looking forward to it. Big games of football are what it's all about."

Top-half finish

The Aston Villa boss said finishing the season in the top half of the table would represent a job well done having taken over when the Premier League club was hovering two points above the relegation zone.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard gestures on the touchline during a Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, May 7, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Villa was 16th in the league when it appointed the former Rangers boss in November. The club now sits 11th in the standings – a point behind Crystal Palace.

"It would be a satisfactory end to the season considering where we were when we took the job," Gerrard told reporters Monday.

"The first remit was to move the team into a safe place, first and foremost. Now we're in a place with four games left where there's a possibility to finish in the top 10.

"I think that would be a huge positive considering the club hasn't done it for a decade. That would give us a positive base to go and have a real strong preseason from," he added.