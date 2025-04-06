Liverpool hit an unexpected bump in their Premier League title charge, falling 3-2 to a spirited Fulham side on Sunday, while Southampton made unwanted history with the earliest-ever relegation after a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Chelsea's Champions League hopes also took a hit as they were held to a scoreless draw by Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham earned the win with sharp attacking play and took full advantage of Liverpool’s uncharacteristic defensive lapses, keeping their European hopes alive.

Despite the setback – just their second league loss this season – Liverpool remain in control at the top with 73 points from 31 games, 11 clear of Arsenal, who drew 1-1 at Everton. Manager Jürgen Klopp’s side now need just 11 points from their final seven matches to seal the title.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the champions-elect an early lead before the Reds conceded three poor goals in 14 minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon rifled home a superb first-time volley after Curtis Jones failed to clear a cross, and a series of mistakes from Andy Robertson allowed Alex Iwobi to score.

Rodrigo Muniz completed the turnaround, winning a second ball with a sharp first touch ahead of Virgil van Dijk, then finishing through Caoimhin Kelleher’s legs.

Liverpool substitute Luis Díaz poked home with nearly 20 minutes to play, but Fulham held on for the victory and moved up to eighth with 48 points.

"Great win for us," Fulham manager Marco Silva told Sky Sports. "Our first half was very, very good in all aspects of the game."

Southampton’s loss to Spurs confirmed their demotion to the second tier despite having seven games remaining.

The Saints needed a victory to stay alive after 17th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers moved up to 32 points with Saturday’s comeback win at Ipswich Town.

But the south-coast club remain rooted to the bottom with just 10 points from 31 games – 22 points from safety.

“We knew it was probably going to be inevitable at some point. We haven’t been good enough all season ... It is a sad day and one that this group of players will learn from,” Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale told Sky Sports.

Tottenham took the lead through Brennan Johnson, and the Welsh winger doubled the advantage just before halftime with a neatly taken goal.

Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes pulled one back in the 90th minute, but hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Spurs converted a late penalty through Mathys Tel to seal all three points.

The result lifted Tottenham to 13th in the standings with 37 points.

Chelsea extended their long run without a Premier League away win.

Bryan Mbeumo forced a good save from Robert Sanchez, and Sepp van den Berg headed over from close range in the final 10 minutes before Cole Palmer shot narrowly over with the last kick of the game.

The Blues have not won away in the league since beating Spurs 4-3 in early December. They sit fourth in the table, occupying the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

Brentford, who have not won at home since early December, remained 12th.

Manchester United hosted crosstown rivals Manchester City in Sunday’s late game, while Newcastle United travel to Leicester City on Monday.