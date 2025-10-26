Liverpool’s Premier League title defense suffered another blow Saturday as a 3-2 loss to Brentford marked their fourth straight league defeat, dropping them to sixth in the standings.

Manchester United climbed up to fourth with a roller-coaster 4-2 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while newly promoted Sunderland are in dreamland after a 2-1 win at Chelsea lifted them to second place.

Newcastle United sealed a late 2-1 victory at home to Fulham thanks to an 89th-minute goal by Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool, who appeared to have emerged from their slump with a 5-1 Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, suffered more misery in London after recent defeats at Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

They have lost four league games in a row for the first time since 2021 and could find themselves seven points behind leaders Arsenal if they beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"What I have to do is look at what we do wrong and what we do right. I have a clear idea of where we have to improve, but that hasn't been the case in other games," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. "We didn't do the basics right today."

Dango Ouattara volleyed Brentford in front following a long throw-in by Michael Kayode was flicked on and Kevin Schade went through to make it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

Milos Kerkez replied for the visitors in first-half stoppage time with his first Liverpool goal from Conor Bradley's cross.

But Igor Thiago restored Brentford's two-goal advantage from the penalty spot and although Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool hope with a clinical finish, they could not force an equaliser in 10 minutes of stoppage time.

United make it 3 in 3

Manchester United are beginning to show signs of consistency, with Matheus Cunha, Casemiro and a Bryan Mbeumo double helping them secure a third successive league win for the first time since February 2024.

Cunha arrowed home a sublime 24th-minute strike into the bottom corner and Casemiro doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a deflected shot before Mbeumo's well-taken third put the hosts in complete command.

Danny Welbeck pulled one back for Brighton with a free kick, however, before Charalampos Kostoulas's stoppage-time header ensured a nervy finish.

With Brighton committing everyone forward in search of the equalizer, however, Mbeumo fired a fine strike into the roof of the net to confirm United's win.

"I enjoy it a lot here," Mbeumo told Sky Sports. "It hasn't been easy at the start. It's a new environment, a new expectation, but I think with the link up with the team, everything is going the right way."

Sunderland strikes late

Sunderland shocked Chelsea when substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a winner deep into stoppage time.

The visitors had gone behind in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho claimed his first goal for the London side, but the lead was cancelled out by Wilson Isidor in the 22nd minute.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Talbi collected a pass from fellow substitute Brian Brobbey and placed his low shot perfectly to grab his first goal for Sunderland.

"It's a good performance, especially after the early goal," Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris said. "We won three points. We are happy with the way we played. It is important to grab this opportunity when possible."

Chelsea's loss left them eighth in the table.

Newcastle were heading for a frustrating draw before captain Guimaraes scored at the death. William Osula drove to the edge of the box, but his shot was parried into the path of the Brazilian, who poked the ball home from close range.

Jacob Murphy had scored for the Magpies in the 18th minute, before Sasa Lukic leveled after halftime.

"Late goals don't just affect the game you've won, they affect mood and belief going forward," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

"It can have a big knock-on effect. We've had heartbreak the other way. This felt like a massive moment for us. We found a way to win."

Newcastle climbed to 11th in the table and Fulham fell to 16th. Brentford are 10th.