The Champions League last-16 stage serves up a heavyweight clash as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

With history, revenge and European supremacy at stake, the Spanish capital is set to light up again.

The reigning European champions Real Madrid have taken the scenic route to this stage, forced into a grueling playoff after failing to qualify directly.

Their roadblock was none other than the 2022-23 season champions Manchester City.

Yet, Carlo Ancelotti’s men proved their mettle, scripting another classic against a seemingly declining Pep Guardiola’s side.

A dramatic 3-2 first-leg win at the Etihad set the tone before Kylian Mbappe’s second-leg hat trick sealed a 3-1 victory and Madrid’s passage to the knockout rounds.

Now unbeaten in nine consecutive Champions League knockout games – including last season’s triumphant march to Wembley – Los Blancos enter familiar territory.

They have faced Spanish opposition 11 times in the European Cup’s knockout phase, advancing on nine occasions.

However, Madrid's momentum took a hit on Saturday.

Former star Isco masterminded Real Betis’ 2-1 upset, snapping Los Blancos’ seven-game unbeaten streak.

Still, the Bernabeu remains a fortress, with Madrid winning eight of their last nine home fixtures. The exception? A draw against their city rivals.

Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet (L) vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo)

Atletico’s shot at redemption

Atletico Madrid’s European history is stained with painful memories at the hands of their fiercest foes.

Real Madrid shattered their dreams in the 2014 and 2016 finals and have eliminated them in all five Champions League knockout meetings (1959, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017).

Yet Diego Simeone’s men have reason to believe this time could be different.

Atletico capitalized on Real’s La Liga stumble with a nervy 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Julian Alvarez delivered the decisive strike, but the woodwork came to their rescue three times in the second half, making Simeone’s full-time celebration one of relief as much as a triumph.

Los Rojiblancos soared to the top of the La Liga table, albeit temporarily, pending Barcelona’s clash with Real Sociedad.

However, their defensive lapses in Europe remain a concern.

Atletico finished fifth in the Champions League league phase thanks to their attacking flair rather than defensive solidity.

Adding to their worries, they have lost their last three away knockout matches in the tournament – their worst streak in over five decades.

Bellingham blow

Real Madrid will be without midfield maestro Jude Bellingham, who serves a one-match suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

The England international joins an injury list featuring Eder Militao (knee), Dani Carvajal (knee), Dani Ceballos (hamstring), and Jesus Vallejo (hamstring).

Federico Valverde, however, has recovered from discomfort and is expected to feature.

Ancelotti faces key decisions in defense.

Lucas Vazquez may make way for Valverde at right-back, while Raul Asencio could reclaim his spot in central defense over the injury-prone David Alaba.

Atletico arrive with their own setbacks.

Veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta is sidelined with a leg injury, and midfield anchor Koke is out with a thigh problem.

Yet, Simeone boasts a mostly fit squad, and Alvarez’s decisive form – including six Champions League goals this season – could see him preferred over Alexander Sorloth in attack.

Meanwhile, Marcos Llorente, who assisted Alvarez’s winner against Bilbao, is pushing to replace Giuliano Simeone on the right flank.

Madrid’s iron grip on Atletico in Champions League knockouts is undeniable, but recent encounters suggest a shift in the balance of power.

Each of their last three meetings across competitions has ended in a 1-1 draw, with Los Rojiblancos proving harder to break down.