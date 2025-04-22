Real Madrid's La Liga title chase rolls into the southern outskirts of the capital on Wednesday, where Getafe’s Coliseum promises little comfort for Carlo Ancelotti’s weary but determined side.

Still reeling from a painful Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal – a 5-1 aggregate humbling – Madrid now turn fully toward a potential domestic double.

A Copa del Rey final looms this weekend against their archrivals, Barcelona, but first, the reigning Spanish champions must close a four-point gap on the Catalans in league play.

Los Blancos snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday thanks to Federico Valverde’s stoppage-time screamer.

That victory extended their grip on second place, injecting fresh belief into a squad desperate for redemption.

Wednesday’s opponents Getafe are stranded in 12th, and while not in immediate danger, their recent form – three defeats in four – leaves much to be desired.

A 4-0 demolition of Valladolid earlier this month feels distant after back-to-back losses to Las Palmas (3-1) and Espanyol (1-0), the latter compounded by Christantus Uche’s red card.

Still, Jose Bordalas’ men hold a nine-point buffer above the relegation zone and sit within reach of the top eight.

But their European hopes hinge on snapping a dreadful home run – one win in seven at the Coliseum (D2, L4).

The lone bright spot? A 3-1 stunner over Atletico Madrid.

Beating Atleti’s city rivals is another beast altogether.

Getafe have lost six straight to Real Madrid since their last triumph in January 2022, failing to score in five of those matches.

Madrid, meanwhile, are chasing a third straight league double over Getafe.

They edged December’s reverse fixture 2-0 with goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, and are gunning for a third successive away league win – a feat they haven’t managed since last season.

Mbappe, Real’s top scorer, is back from suspension but nursing an ankle knock.

He may be held back for Saturday’s final, with Ancelotti likely rotating his lineup.

Lucas Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and Brazilian teen Endrick could all feature, while Arda Guler pushes for another chance to shine.

Madrid remain without Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

Ferland Mendy is also a doubt, having missed eight straight matches.

Getafe, missing Uche through suspension, could recall Villarreal loanee Juan Bernat to the starting XI. Diego Rico returns from a ban, while Allan Nyom is a late fitness call.