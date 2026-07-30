Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on one of the biggest transfers of the summer after reaching an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City midfielder Rodri, leaving only a transfer fee to be settled before the Spain international can complete his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have accelerated negotiations in recent days, with Rodri making a return to Spain his top priority.

The 30-year-old has agreed to the framework of a long-term contract with Real Madrid, giving the club a major advantage as discussions with Manchester City enter their final stages.

The remaining obstacle is the transfer fee. City are understood to be seeking between 50 million ($52.7 million) and 60 million euros, while Real Madrid believe the midfielder's contract situation strengthens their negotiating position.

Rodri has entered the final year of his deal after deciding not to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, prompting Madrid to push for a lower fee closer to 50 million euros.

Reports from Spain suggest the gap between the clubs is narrowing, with both sides optimistic an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

Rodri's desire to join Real Madrid has been a decisive factor throughout the negotiations.

The Madrid-born midfielder has long spoken about his ambition to return to Spanish football and previously admitted he would find it impossible to reject an opportunity to play for Los Blancos, despite beginning his career in Atletico Madrid's academy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the midfielder would "love" the move, describing it as a dream destination.

Jose Mourinho has been central to Madrid's pursuit. Tasked with rebuilding the squad after the departures of midfield legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, the Portuguese coach identified Rodri as his preferred holding midfielder and personally contacted the player to outline his role in the project.

Although Madrid considered other options, including Enzo Fernandez and Mateus Fernandes, Mourinho viewed Rodri as the complete solution. His experience, positional discipline and ability to dictate matches from deep are expected to provide the balance needed for Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham to play with greater attacking freedom.

Manchester City appear increasingly prepared for life without one of their most influential players. The club has already agreed a deal to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, a move widely viewed as part of its succession plan should Rodri depart this summer.

Earlier reports suggesting City would demand around 100 million euros have faded, largely because Rodri's contract expires next summer. Instead, negotiations have centered on a package worth between 50 million euros and 60 million euros, with Madrid hoping the player's desire to leave will help lower the final price.

Rodri arrives with one of the strongest resumes in world football. He captained Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title and was named the tournament's best player, adding another major individual honor to a career that already includes the 2024 Ballon d'Or, multiple Premier League titles and Manchester City's historic 2023 UEFA Champions League triumph.

His recent injury record initially raised concerns inside the Bernabeu. Rodri suffered an ACL injury in 2024 and underwent minor back surgery earlier this summer. However, his dominant World Cup performances convinced Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that the midfielder remained the ideal long-term solution at the base of midfield.

Medical checks related to his recent procedure are expected to be routine and are not considered a threat to the transfer.

For Rodri, the move would mark a return to his hometown after seven successful years in England. Having developed at Atletico Madrid before spells with Villarreal and a return to Atletico, he joined Manchester City in 2019 and established himself as one of the world's premier defensive midfielders.