Real Madrid sealed the signing of England right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday, locking in the 26-year-old defender ahead of the Club World Cup in June.

The Spanish giants reportedly paid Liverpool a 10 million euros ($11 million) fee to bring the hometown talent to the Santiago Bernabeu on a six-year deal running through 2031.

Madrid announced Alexander-Arnold will immediately join Xabi Alonso’s squad for the Club World Cup, set to kick off in the United States in mid-June. The early transfer allows the former Liverpool star to compete with his new club before the official summer window opens.

Liverpool fans had mixed feelings over Alexander-Arnold’s departure, as the defender chose not to renew his contract, which was due to expire at the end of June. Still, the Premier League champions managed to secure a transfer fee for his early exit, an uncommon move given his contract situation.

“This deal allows Real Madrid to integrate a vital defensive asset before their Club World Cup campaign,” said a club official. The transfer falls within FIFA’s special trading windows for teams participating in the tournament, spanning June 1-10 and July 27–3.

Liverpool confirmed the agreement, stating they would “receive a fee for his services, with the deal concluding once the transfer window opens June 1.”

The club declined to disclose the precise amount, though sources close to the transaction valued it around 10 million euros, combining Real’s upfront payment with wages saved in the closing weeks of Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contract.

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool’s academy at age six and rose through the ranks to make his senior debut in October 2016.

Over 354 appearances, he scored 23 goals and collected eight major trophies, including two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Liverpool’s official statement praised the defender’s contributions, highlighting his role in some of the club’s greatest recent successes: “Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes.”

Real Madrid, fresh off signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe last summer, sees Alexander-Arnold as a key reinforcement for a defense battered by injuries and inconsistency this season.

The English fullback will join fellow England international Jude Bellingham as Xabi Alonso takes over the reins from Carlo Ancelotti, signaling a new era at the club.

The move brings an end to Alexander-Arnold’s decadelong association with Liverpool, a bittersweet farewell marked by boos from some fans when he announced his departure in early May. Yet, he was warmly applauded during his final home game against Crystal Palace, telling the crowd he had “never felt so loved.”