Real Madrid president Florentino Perez unveiled plans Sunday to allow external investors to acquire a minority stake in the club for the first time, signaling a historic shift in the financial architecture of the Spanish powerhouse.

Under the proposal, investors could own between 5% and 10% of the club, while the 100,000-member base would maintain full control over governance and decision-making.

For 123 years, Real Madrid has remained member-owned, a tradition it shares with Barcelona.

Perez said the move is intended not to raise funds, but to "preserve and enhance the value" of the club and shield it from external threats.

"The fact that someone is willing to invest such a significant amount for a symbolic stake is the greatest demonstration of the value of Real Madrid," he said, emphasizing that the club would retain the right to repurchase any shares from investors.

The reform, slated for a vote at an extraordinary assembly in early 2026, would create a subsidiary under which members retain “absolute control.”

Perez insisted that investors would act only as strategic partners, contributing resources and safeguarding the club's assets, without interfering in its core operations or culture.

Perez also reiterated his unwavering support for the controversial Super League project, calling it "indispensable for the future of football" and a necessary counterbalance to the widening gap between English clubs and the rest of Europe.

He hailed recent court rulings favoring Real Madrid against UEFA, asserting that the club would pursue financial claims for damages caused by the governing body’s obstruction of the Super League.

Amid his announcement, Perez did not shy away from criticizing La Liga, UEFA, Spanish refereeing, and rival Barcelona, while securing approval from the assembly for a record 2025-26 budget exceeding 1.2 billion euros ($1.38 billion).

Spanish league president Javier Tebas responded sharply, labeling Perez's rhetoric as "messianic, sectarian, supremacist," continuing a long-standing feud between the two officials.

Concluding the assembly, Perez painted an ambitious vision of Real Madrid’s future: a club fortified financially and institutionally, capable of defending its heritage and continuing to lead world football.

"You can feel very proud of Real Madrid," he said. "We are stronger than ever, the best club in the world in terms of sport, finance, and structure."