Real Madrid lodged a formal complaint against the referee overseeing their match against Osasuna last Saturday.

The club expressed disappointment that the referee did not include reported racist insults directed at their forward, Vinicius Jr., in his match report.

Vinicius Jr., the 23-year-old Brazilian international, scored twice at the El Sadar Stadium and played a crucial role in Real Madrid's 4-2 victory.

This incident adds to the disturbing trend of racial abuse targeting Vinicius Jr. during his time in Spain.

"Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against the referee of the match, Juan Martinez Munuera," Real said.

"The referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and vexatious shouts directed repeatedly towards our player Vinicius Jr., despite these being insistently pointed out by our players at the very moment when they were taking place."

Real have also extended the complaint they filed with the state prosecutor's office on Friday over hate and discrimination offenses after alleged racist chanting by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans directed at the Brazil forward.

"Real Madrid once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination, and hatred and demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, to eradicate the violence that our player Vinicius Junior has been suffering."

Reuters has contacted the RFEF's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) for comment.