Real Madrid are seeking contributions from six Premier League clubs toward the costs of establishing the failed European Super League, reviving a financial dispute over the breakaway competition that collapsed within days of its launch in 2021.

The Spanish club confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that it was pursuing payments from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, all of which withdrew from the project amid widespread public and political opposition.

The Athletic reported that the total setup costs could reach 80 million euros ($89.9 million). Real Madrid said the six English clubs were liable for expenses incurred in establishing the competition, which have so far been covered by Real, Barcelona and Juventus.

It remains unclear whether Real Madrid is also seeking contributions from AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, the other three clubs that abandoned the project in its early stages. The Spanish club did not immediately clarify whether it intended to pursue payments from those teams.

Tottenham declined to comment, while the other five Premier League clubs did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Athletic reported that the clubs had signed a shareholders' agreement for the European Super League Company, the holding company established to oversee the competition. However, it is unclear whether the agreement explicitly outlined the clubs' responsibility for the project's setup costs.

The Super League was announced in April 2021 by 12 leading European clubs seeking to establish a new competition outside UEFA's existing structure. The proposal triggered fierce criticism from supporters, governing bodies and political leaders, who argued that the format threatened the open, merit-based nature of European football.

Nine of the 12 founding clubs withdrew within three days of the announcement, effectively ending the initial project before it could begin. The six Premier League teams were among those that abandoned the plan following the backlash.

Juventus subsequently withdrew from the project, while Barcelona formally left in February, leaving Real Madrid as the sole remaining founding club.

Real Madrid, UEFA and European Football Clubs, the body representing professional clubs across Europe, announced an agreement of principles on Feb. 11 aimed at resolving their legal disputes related to the Super League.