The Santiago Bernabeu sets the stage for a personal and sporting subplot on Tuesday, as Kylian Mbappe faces former club Monaco with Real Madrid fighting to steady their Champions League campaign.

It will be Los Blancos’ first European night under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa, and one charged with urgency. Madrid’s grip on automatic qualification is loosening after a turbulent start to the league phase, while Monaco arrive knowing defeat could push them toward an early exit.

European uncertainty

Real Madrid enter the match still bruised by a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in what proved to be Xabi Alonso’s final Champions League game in charge.

That defeat, following a narrow loss at Liverpool, left the Spanish giants with little margin for error despite winning their opening three matches.

Twelve points from six games place Madrid seventh in the 36-team table, currently enough for direct passage to the last 16.

But given the instability of their European form, a playoff route would feel less like bad luck and more like a reflection of a season marked by disruption.

Arbeloa, however, has offered a measure of calm domestically.

After a shock Copa del Rey exit to Albacete, Madrid responded with a controlled 2-0 La Liga win over Levante on Saturday, moving within one point of leaders Barcelona.

It was their third straight Bernabeu victory and a performance defined by dominance, 26 shots, the third-highest tally by a Madrid coach on his league debut since 2003-04.

Monaco balancing momentum

Only three points separate Monaco from Real Madrid in the standings, though a 12-place gap highlights the fine margins of the new league-phase format.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s side sit 19th, inside the playoff zone, but remain far from safe.

Monaco players celebrate during the French L1 football match against FC Lorient at the Stade Louis II, Principality of Monaco, Jan. 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Monaco have quietly been harder to beat than Madrid in Europe, suffering just one defeat so far, an opening loss to Club Brugge.

Since then, they are unbeaten in five Champions League matches, most recently edging Galatasaray 1-0 through a Folarin Balogun strike.

Yet consistency has been elusive.

Friday’s shock 3-1 home defeat to Lorient summed up their recent volatility, three wins, three losses in their last six matches across competitions.

A demanding fixture against Juventus still awaits, further raising the stakes in Madrid.

History offers Monaco a rare psychological edge: their only previous Champions League meetings with Real came in 2003-04, when they eliminated the Spanish giants at the quarter-final stage on away goals.

Mbappe's storyline

The spotlight, inevitably, falls on Mbappe.

The former Monaco star shook off a knee issue to score against Levante and now targets what is already a career-best Champions League haul of nine goals this season.

Real Madrid will be without left-back Alvaro Carreras, suspended after picking up his third yellow card against City.

Eder Militao and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also sidelined, while Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin face late fitness tests.

Monaco have no suspensions, but Balogun’s availability remains uncertain after a late withdrawal against Lorient.

His absence would be a major blow, the U.S. international has scored in his last three Champions League appearances. Ansu Fati and Mika Biereth stand by as alternatives.

Pogba (calf) is unlikely to feature, while Lukas Hradecky, Christian Mawissa, Takumi Minamino and Mohammed Salisu remain out.

Senegal internationals Krepin Diatta and Lamine Camara will also miss the match, still returning from AFCON duty.