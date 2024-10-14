A recent report from Capology, which analyzes clubs' financial situations and player salaries, has unveiled the top ten highest-paid young footballers worldwide.

Notably, Turkish hot star Arda Güler, who plays for Real Madrid, made the list, highlighting his impressive earning potential.

Güler's move from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid in 2023 was marked by a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($20 million) plus an additional 10 million euros, underscoring his value in the market.

The list is led by a rising star from PSG, showcasing the competitive nature of young talent in today's football landscape. Here’s a look at the top ten highest-paid young footballers and their weekly salaries:

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) - 161,538 euros Leny Yoro (Manchester United) - 136,892 euros Arda Güler (Real Madrid) - 100,000 euros Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich) - 96,154 euros Archie Gray (Tottenham) - 89,277 euros Endrick (Real Madrid) - 80,000 euros Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona) - 76,923 euros Vitor Roque (Barcelona, on loan at Betis) - 67,308 euros Marc Guiu (Chelsea) - 59,518 euros Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund, on loan at Nice) - 57,692 euros

Güler's impressive weekly salary of 100,000 euros places him third on the list, solidifying his status as one of the most promising young talents in football today.