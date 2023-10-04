In the heart of Madrid, a city known for its rich footballing heritage, the "Legends" Museum, the world's first football museum, opened its doors back in June.

Now, as it continues to be a shining beacon in the increasingly industrialized football industry, this remarkable museum is gearing up to celebrate "Turkish Football Week" in March of next year.

Marcelo Ordas, the president of Legends and a prominent Argentine businessperson, revealed that following discussions with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Legends, which serves as the home for UEFA and FIFA, will host Turkish football in Madrid.

Ordas, who has visited Türkiye on several occasions and been deeply impressed by the Turkish people's passion for football, remarked: "I have witnessed firsthand how football is truly lived in Türkiye, how the people savor every moment of the game. Türkiye possesses a football fervor, love and excitement that are rare in the world. Showcasing this passion to the global audience will be a wonderful experience."

Brazil is set to be the first guest nation at Legends, followed by Türkiye.

During the 15-day "Turkish Football Week," Legends aims not only to offer Spaniards a glimpse into Turkish football but to show football enthusiasts from all around the world what makes the sport so extraordinary in Türkiye.

Legends stands as a groundbreaking initiative in the football world, collaborating with influential bodies such as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), La Liga, representing Spain's top two football leagues and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Ordas described Legends as the "Prado or Louvre of the football world." Inside this unique museum, more than 600 objects, the majority of which are football jerseys, are on display. Among them are the original jerseys worn by numerous legendary players in World Cups and prestigious tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League.

Visitors can marvel at the jerseys worn by Giuseppe Meazza in 1934, Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer in 1974, Bobby Charlton in 1966, Paolo Rossi in 1982, Ronaldo in 2002, and Lionel Messi in 2022. The museum also proudly houses the number "5" jersey of Alpay Özalan, who was part of the Turkish National Football Team that secured third place in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and the jersey of Galatasaray Football Team, which lifted the UEFA Cup in 2000.

Ordas emphasized that each football lover has different priorities based on their countries, saying: "To me, all of these jerseys are football's gems. For me, the most valuable one is the jersey Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 Mexico World Cup final against Germany. He famously referred to his 'Hand of God' goal in that match. Given that context, these jerseys are truly priceless. Each of these jerseys holds a unique emotional and historical value for everyone."

Explaining the choice of Madrid for the museum's location, Ordas stated: "Madrid is arguably the capital of the football world today. It is home to Real Madrid, the club with the most trophies in the footballing universe. Atletico Madrid, their archrivals and a constant presence in international competitions, also resides here. Additionally, it boasts La Liga, one of the world's finest leagues. Madrid is also one-half of the world's most-watched sporting event, El Clasico."

Situated in a seven-story building in Sol Square, Madrid's bustling city center, the Legends Museum is more than just a museum.

Besides its impressive collection, it features a cinema, a gaming center, a souvenir shop and a restaurant. Since its opening two months ago, it has already welcomed 45,000 visitors.

Ordas expects that, once fully operational and promoted, the museum will host up to 500,000 visitors annually.

He aptly described it as a "dream house" for football enthusiasts, a place where the past, present, and future come together.