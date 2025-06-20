Kylian Mbappe was released from the hospital Thursday after a bout of acute gastroenteritis, but his return to action for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup remains uncertain.

The French star missed Madrid’s opening match – a surprising 1-1 draw against Saudi side Al-Hilal in Miami – due to a high fever.

Head coach Xabi Alonso said Mbappe was in “rough shape” and had been unable to train for several days. His illness puts his availability in doubt for the remainder of the monthlong tournament in the United States, with Madrid set to face Mexico’s Pachuca in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

“Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to the team’s activity,” Madrid said in a statement.

Gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, can cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Mbappe’s absence is a blow to the Club World Cup, which FIFA President Gianni Infantino hopes will grow into one of football’s elite events, rivaling competitions like the Champions League and Premier League in both popularity and value.

After Lionel Messi, Mbappe is arguably the tournament’s biggest star, with Madrid considered one of the favorites to lift the trophy in this inaugural edition.

But a crowd of more than 62,000 at Hard Rock Stadium missed a rare opportunity to see him play in the United States when he was ruled out of Madrid’s opener Wednesday at the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Alonso missed him too, in what was a difficult debut for the team’s new coach. Madrid underwhelmed against Al-Hilal – Saudi Arabia’s most successful club – and missed a 92nd-minute penalty that could have sealed the win.

It was Alonso’s first match in charge of the 15-time European champion, a club known for its demanding standards. He replaced Carlo Ancelotti last month after the Italian stepped down to coach Brazil’s national team, having won three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns across two stints with Madrid.

Despite being the overwhelming favorite, Madrid had to settle for a draw after surviving multiple first-half scares, leading Alonso to urge patience.

“We know this is going to take time,” he said.

The 26-year-old Mbappe was Madrid’s top scorer last season, netting 43 goals in 56 appearances in his first year after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

His hospitalization comes almost exactly one year after he suffered a broken nose at the European Championship and was forced to wear a face mask to continue playing in the tournament.