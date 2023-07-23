Fort Lauderdale witnessed a sporting spectacle like no other on Friday as the maestro himself, Lionel Messi, made his unforgettable debut for Major League Football's Inter Miami.

It was a moment that had been dreamt about for years – Messi, adorned in Miami's trademark pink and black, weaving his magic on the pitch.

With Miami leading 1-0, the clock ticking down, and the first game of the 2023 Leagues Cup nearing its climax, Messi seized the opportunity with trademark precision.

A free kick from just outside the box gave him a chance to showcase his unrivaled talent.

With his left foot, he delivered a lofted shot to the top-left corner of the net, leaving the crowd breathless as the ball found the back of the net.

Stoppage time brought the decisive goal that propelled Miami to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Mexico's Cruz Azul.

The 36-year-old Argentine icon entered the game in the 54th minute, and from the moment he stepped on the field, he exuded brilliance.

Creating one scoring chance after another, he elevated the intensity and excitement to new heights.

Yet, it was the last-minute goal that etched itself into Miami's history books, proving why Messi is hailed as one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player ever the sport has ever seen.

The concept of Messi gracing Miami's pitch has tantalized fans ever since the team's inception.

With more than 50,000 Argentine Americans calling the city home and the football legend frequently vacationing in South Florida, the match seemed written in the stars.

The prospect became more tangible over the past year, culminating in his formal signing with Miami just days ago.

The anticipation for Messi's debut transcended the realms of sports.

A star-studded audience, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, flocked to Broward County to witness history in the making.

Supporters from nationwide, die-hard Miami fans, and devoted Argentinian followers all converged to be a part of this extraordinary event.

Miami's love for Messi was palpable, with the stadium a sea of his jerseys and fervent tifos dedicated to the legendary No. 10.

The chants of "Messi! Messi! Messi!" reverberated through the air even before he graced the field.

When the moment finally arrived and Messi stepped onto the pitch, the crowd erupted in pure euphoria.

The match itself became secondary to the captivating aura of Messi's debut.

While Miami's go-ahead goal in the first half thrilled the fans, it was nothing compared to the electric atmosphere when Messi finally donned the team's colors.

His presence was enough to electrify the stadium, leaving fans spellbound by the sheer magnitude of what they were witnessing.