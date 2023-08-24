Lionel Messi-inspired Inter Miami orchestrated a dramatic comeback against MLS-leading Cincinnati, triumphing 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a pulsating 3-3 draw on Wednesday night.

The spotlight was firmly on Messi as he not only delivered two crucial assists but also sealed the fate of the penalty shootout, propelling his team into the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston.

With an unblemished record of eight matches under Messi's influence, Inter Miami entered the contest brimming with anticipation ahead of Messi's imminent Major League Soccer debut against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

The 36-year-old football icon, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, joined the team just last month and swiftly guided them to victory in the Leagues Cup.

Cincinnati managed to secure a 2-0 lead through goals from Luciano Acosta in the 18th minute and Brandon Vazquez in the 53rd, casting a shadow of doubt over Inter Miami's prospects.

However, Messi orchestrated a remarkable turnaround by setting up Leonardo Campana's goals in the 68th minute and deep into the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The pendulum of fate swung back and forth as Josef Martínez propelled Inter Miami ahead 3-2 three minutes into extra time, only for Yuya Kubo to level the score in the 114th minute.

The spotlight then shifted to the penalty shootout, where Messi showcased his signature finesse.

He kicked off Miami's attempts and the teams remained flawless through four rounds.

In a pivotal moment, Herons' goalkeeper Drake Callender thwarted Nick Hagglund's kick, and Ben Cremaschi sealed the deal with his successful penalty kick, propelling Inter Miami into yet another tournament final.

Meanwhile, in another electrifying semifinal clash, Houston emerged victorious with a 3-1 extra-time win against Salt Lake.

Hector Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla, and Luis Caicedo scored for Dynamo, while Anderson Julio managed to net an equalizer.

The grand finale is set for Sept. 27, as Inter Miami aim to secure their place in history with Messi at the helm.

The sheer joy and jubilation among Miami's players contrasted with the dejected kneeling of Cincinnati's team, painting a vivid picture of the exhilarating emotional rollercoaster that is professional sports.

Reflecting on the match, Miami coach Tata Martino acknowledged the team's first-half struggles and praised their resilience in making a remarkable turnaround.

He highlighted the intensity of semifinal matches and commended his team's adaptability and perseverance.

Messi's undeniable influence was palpable throughout the contest.

While he did not manage to score, his tenacity and strategic prowess were evident in his assists.

He showcased his prowess through a brilliantly executed free kick and a masterful cross that set up Campana's second goal.

Before the crucial penalty shootout, Messi rallied his teammates, exuding the confidence and leadership that have defined his illustrious career.

As the shootout unfolded, Messi calmly slotted his penalty kick into the left corner, defying the goalkeeper's efforts to secure the win.

Martino praised Messi's influence as a leader, both on and off the pitch, highlighting his ability to inspire his teammates and elevate their performance.

Despite not finding the net himself, Messi's role as a conductor and playmaker was evident in his skillful passes and strategic decision-making.

Throughout the match, FC Cincinnati demonstrated a keen awareness of Messi's threat and worked diligently to minimize his impact.

The match highlighted the tactical battles as well as moments of individual brilliance, showcasing the intensity and unpredictability that make football a captivating sport.